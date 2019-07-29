Laboratoire Synbionyme Urges Everyone to Take Precautions Against too Much Sun During National Ultraviolet Safety Month in July

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based skincare company, urges everyone to use National Ultraviolet Safety Month in July as the kick-starter to protect their skin.

Ultraviolet rays from the sun increase the risk of cataracts and many skin cancers.

The American Cancer Society offers some simple and easy ways to keep your skin healthy by staying in the shade and using the "Slip! Slop! Slap!® and Wrap technique :

Slip on a shirt

Slop on sunscreen

Slap on a hat

Wrap on sunglasses to protect the eyes and skin around them

"These are all very good suggestions to keep your skin healthy and help prevent future skin cancer problems," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme, which makes probiotic skincare products. "It is also important to start protecting your skin at an early age because UV rays age skin, damage your DNA, cause sunburns and skin cancer."

Dr. Bohbot also recommended:

Apply enough sunscreen to cover the entire exposed area before going outside. If you only use a small amount of sunscreen, you will not be fully protected.

Reapply sunscreen often, especially after an activity or perspiring.

Limit your exposure to the sun as much as possible even when fully protected.

A pioneer in the probiotic skincare industry, Laboratoire Synbionyme's Universal Serum, Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream, and Progena Lift Cream are now available through VitaBeauti.com.

Synbionyme's beauty products are the perfect introduction to prebiotic and probiotic skincare. The secret behind Laboratoire Synbionyme's probiotic skincare products is its Pro-B3 proprietary formula. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance, and reinforce the skin's microbiome. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract, and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

The five-skincare products that will be available through VitaBeauti.com each serve a specific purpose:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

"We think people should consider our prebiotic and probiotic skincare products," Dr. Bohbot said. "Now, people in America can find them online."

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

