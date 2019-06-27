Laboratoire Synbionyme's 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream Helps Prevent Dry Skin and Protects it from Pollution

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoire Synbionyme understands the importance of moisturizing every day.

Moisturizing helps decrease the chance of skin problems, minimizes blemishes and fights wrinkles.

That is why the Paris-based company developed its Probiotic 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream. Synbionyme's cream helps protect your skin from pollutants and makes dry skin feel comfortable all day long without any greasy feeling.

"Moisturizing is a vital step in your skincare regiment," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the company and a pioneer in the probiotic skincare field. "Just like your body needs to stay hydrated so does your skin. Moisturizing every day will pay off years from now when you look younger than everyone else."

Laboratoire Synbionyme is a leader in probiotic skincare with its Pro-B3 proprietary formula.

Elle magazine reported that probiotic skincare products have a "calming effect on the skin by harnessing a surge of good bacteria to help cells flourish."

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of dermal problems by using prebiotics and probiotics to restore equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce these barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Laboratoire Synbionyme is introducing four other products this year to the American consumer:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and dullness.

Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

Laboratoire Synbionyme recommends applying its 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream every morning over a clean face and neck.

"You will feel the difference immediately after you apply our product. Moisturizing your skin and protecting it from pollutants is important if you want to keep it fresh and healthy," Dr. Bohbot said.

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com or VitaBeauti.com.

