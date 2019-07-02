Laboratoire Synbionyme's Probiotic Skin Care Product Line Now Available at VitaBeauti.com

"We are thrilled to have our probiotic skin care products on VitaBeauti.com," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the Paris-based beauty company. "This year we decided to expand our distribution network to the United States, and this is a great first step."

The secret behind Laboratoire Synbionyme's probiotic skin care products is its Pro-B3 proprietary formula. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance, and reinforce these barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract, and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Probiotics, just as they do in the gut, provide "good" bacteria that help keep you healthy. Now, pioneers like Dr. Bohbot believe "good" bacteria may lead to healthy and beautiful skin.

It is no coincidence that Harpers Bazaar named probiotic skin care products as one of its 13 big beauty trends in 2019.

In contrast to some skin care products that may cover up damaged skin, Synbionyme's beauty products use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system, and the microbiota.

"It is useless to try to beautify your skin if the basic skin barriers are damaged," Dr. Bohbot said.

The five skin care products that will be available through VitaBeauti.com each serve a specific purpose:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

"We plan to expand even more in 2019," Dr. Bohbot said. "This will be an exciting year for Laboratoire Synbionyme."

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.



