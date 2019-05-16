Laboratoire Synbionyme's Probiotic Skin Care Products at the Forefront in 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpers Bazaar has named probiotic skin care one of its 13 big beauty trends for 2019.

That's not big news at Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based skincare company, which has been a pioneer in probiotic dermal products.

"We feel great knowing that Harpers Bazaar is on board with a probiotic skincare regimen," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company and a leading pioneer in the field.

Joining Harpers Bazaar is Vogue, which published an article this year which notes that experts are taking a new positive look at probiotic skincare.

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of skincare problems by using prebiotics and probiotics to restore the equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system, and the microbiota. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce the barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Laboratoire Synbionyme is introducing five products for the American consumer:

Synbionyme's Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream moisturizes dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and protects them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and complexion radiance.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

Dr. Bohbot, who has been ahead of the curve on probiotic skin care, started developing Pro-B3 in 2015 with his research and development team.

"We were convinced that the skin's microbial, metabolic and immune balances were the only guarantee for durable, youthful and healthy skin," Dr. Bohbot said. "We succeeded with Pro-B3 which restores, balances and reinforces the three essential barriers to preserve the skin and make it more beautiful."

For more information about Synbionyme's skincare products, visit synbionyme.com.

