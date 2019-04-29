Laboratoire Synbionyme's Progena Lift Cream for Firm, Wrinkle-Free, Naturally Beautiful Skin

Remove your makeup every night before sleep Use sunscreen Eat fresh fruits and consider a low-sugar diet Exercise and sweat Get your beauty sleep Hydrate Wash your face three times a day Use ayurvedic scrubs Have a regular skincare regimen Avoid stress

Now that you have a beauty blueprint, if you want to supercharge your skin's radiance, try Laboratoire Synbionyme's Progena Lift Cream, which accomplishes what you want a skin tightening cream to do. It fights wrinkles, firms the skin and adds radiance.

"Just apply our Progena Lift Cream in the morning and in the evening on clean skin," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company Laboratoire Synbionyme, which is a leading pioneer of probiotic skincare products. "You will be amazed at the results. Your skin will be more radiant, firmer and healthier."

Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based beauty company, is introducing Progena Lift Cream this year along with four other skin care products for the American consumer. These include Universal Serum, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream and Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion.

All of Laboratoire Synbionyme's new line of beauty products use Pro-B3 to help restore, balance and reinforce the skin barriers, especially the microbiota. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3,6 and 9.

These prebiotics and probiotics protect the skin and restore equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota.

"The best advertising for our skin care products is the word-of-mouth praise we have received from our customers. What French women have been using will soon be available in America," Dr. Bohbot said.

For more information about Synbionyme's skincare products, visit synbionyme.com.

