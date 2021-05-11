Laboratories At Gage Products Are Recognized For Quality

FERNDALE, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gage Products fuel and quality-control laboratories in Ferndale, Michigan, have achieved international ISO 17025:2017 accreditation – a global standard for laboratory performance.

Gage is the only supplier of high-performance paint solvents in the world to hold ISO 17025:2017 accreditation.

"International third-party ISO 17025:2017 accreditation guarantees that tests are done properly by trained, highly qualified professionals," said Bob Patzelt, Gage's director of laboratories. "It further assures our partners and customers that we are using the very best processes and practices available. Accreditation also will help support our plans for expansion in Europe, the Asia Pacific region and the Americas."

Gage's quality-control laboratory is housed in a multi-million-dollar, 5,000-square-foot Innovation Center in Ferndale. The lab employs 17 technicians and scientists and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that includes mass spectrometers and gas chromatographs.

The company also recently invested $2.5 million in its Octane Testing Lab to support its production of custom fuel blends and calibration fluids for the auto industry. The Octane Laboratory and the Innovation Center both are located on the company's headquarters campus in Ferndale.

Quality-control technicians at the company's two laboratories conduct more than 1,000 tests per week and the Innovation Center's information system allows it to share test results with Gage employees and customers around the world.

"ISO 17025:2017 is a milestone achievement for Gage and the men and women who work in our laboratories," Patzelt added. "It is the gold standard by which laboratories around the world are measured."

He noted that in addition to ISO 17025:2017, the company is also certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 and has received top ratings from its automotive customers.

Founded in 1936, Gage Products is a pioneer in the development of closed-loop manufacturing processes for automotive paint solvents. Its customer base includes more than 20 global vehicle manufacturers and dozens of industrial suppliers. Major customers include Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Magna, Nissan, Stellantis and Tesla.

The company plans to open a 15-million-dollar plant in China later this year as part of a joint-venture agreement with Sichuan Sikeyonghe Technologies (SKYH) to provide automotive paint solvents and solvent recycling services to automakers throughout China. Gage also is exploring expansion opportunities in Europe and South America.

About Gage Products

Gage Products provides high-performance solvent blends, solvent reclamation, recycling and customer chemical toll manufacturing, custom fuel blends and calibration fluids, as well as paint-line cleaning programs. The company is a pioneer in the development of closed-loop manufacturing processes for paint systems that reduce costs and increase effective resource management. Its 12-acre headquarters campus, including the Octane Laboratory and Innovation Center is located in Ferndale, Michigan.

The Gage Innovation Center handles research and development of purge solvents as well as quality-control testing of inbound raw materials and spent purge solvents and the testing of outbound products, including purge solvents, hydropurge and test fuels. More information is available at www.gageproducts.com.

