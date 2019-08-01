Laboratories of all Sizes Can Now Harness the Power of Automation with Beckman Coulter

"Around the globe, hospital laboratories face staffing and operational challenges. As a result, we see laboratory managers taking an integrated workflow approach and embracing automation to streamline laboratory operations. In the past, only high-volume laboratories were able to reap the benefits of automation. Now, because of solutions from Beckman Coulter, all laboratories — low-, mid- and high-volume — can access the power of automation to optimize their laboratory and improve efficiency," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, senior vice president at Beckman Coulter.

"Automation plays a critical role in addressing a myriad of challenges faced by laboratories. At the AACC conference, we will demonstrate a variety of scenarios designed to highlight how our solutions help laboratories improve analytical performance, increase operational efficiency and reduce manual work steps, freeing up valuable time for laboratorians to better partner with clinicians," continued Sawyer Montgomery.

Beckman Coulter will demonstrate its robust portfolio of WorkflowConnect, WorkflowAdvanced, and WorkflowCommand automation solutions that are designed to meet the needs of small-, mid- and high-volume laboratories. Booth demonstrations will also include Beckman Coulter's newest total laboratory automation solution, the DxA 50001 (which is coming soon to the U.S. market). The DxA 5000 is designed to help laboratories significantly improve efficiency through a collection of patented innovations that:

identify and eliminate pre-analytical errors

automate labor intensive and error prone laboratory workflow

use true intelligent routing to prioritize STATs

auto-verify and release normal results without delay

Sepsis panel discussion: Know sooner, act faster

Beckman Coulter is also hosting a sepsis diagnosis and treatment panel discussion, "A Race against Time — The Challenge of Sepsis for Clinicians and Laboratorians," on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Hilton Anaheim, Pacific A/B Ballroom. This panel will be moderated by Jeannine Holden, M.D., chief medical officer and vice president, medical and scientific affairs, Beckman Coulter.

Sepsis is a life-threatening syndrome that affects approximately 30 million people worldwide2 every year and carries a 25-30% mortality rate. It is also costly to healthcare organizations, with more than $24 billion dollars spent on sepsis annually in the United States alone3.

"We are excited about this panel, which will feature clinician and laboratorian perspectives on the healthcare burden of sepsis, and the importance of speed and cooperation in its diagnosis and management," said Sawyer Montgomery. "Beckman Coulter is committed to helping medical professionals with the education, innovation and solutions they need to better understand, diagnose and manage sepsis."

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

1The DxA 5000 is pending 510(k) clearance by the U.S. FDA; not yet available for in vitro diagnostic use in the U.S. For Investigational Use Only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

