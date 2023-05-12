Laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size to grow by USD 15.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, The high prevalence of infectious diseases to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size is estimated to increase by USD 15.99 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. The high prevalence of infectious diseases significantly drives the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to spur market growth because it increases the need for disease awareness initiatives. Awareness campaigns to recognize the signs and symptoms of infectious diseases and how to prevent them play an important role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are due to the effect of organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Hence, pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites are involved in the development of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and hepatitis. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2023-2027

Laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer laboratory analytical instruments and consumables in the market are ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Chemglass Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, Foss, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc., Process Insights Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers laboratory analytical instruments and consumables such as Sensi single analyzer.

The company offers laboratory analytical instruments and consumables such as Sensi single analyzer. AMS Technologies AG - The company offers laboratory analytical instruments and consumables such as receptacle-style collimators.

The company offers laboratory analytical instruments and consumables such as receptacle-style collimators. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers laboratory analytical instruments and consumables such as digital PCR assays.

The company offers laboratory analytical instruments and consumables such as digital PCR assays.

Laboratory Analytical Instruments And Consumables Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (element analysis, separation analysis, and molecular analysis), product (laboratory analytical instruments and consumables), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the element analysis segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Elemental analysis can be both quantitative and qualitative in nature and identification of trace minerals is important for products to meet regulatory standards and be certified as high-quality products. These instruments and consumables are primarily used in the chemical, environmental, metals, and pharmaceutical industries. For instance, in the environmental field, elemental analyzers with associated required consumables are applied to determine the elemental composition of minerals that are important for understanding the Earth's geological processes.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Demand for laboratory analytical instruments and consumables is high in the region, which is due to heavy US investment in healthcare research and testing. Strong distribution networks in countries like the US and Canada and the growing interest of pharmaceutical companies in drug research and development drive the growth of the market. The presence of industry leaders in laboratory automation in countries such as the US also boosts market growth during the forecast period. The number of research projects in the US is increasing due to the recognition of the high potential of regenerative medicine. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Laboratory Analytical Instruments And Consumables Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising number of applications for analytical instruments is a major trend influencing the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth.

Due to the introduction of several new technologies, products, and markets, the applications of analytical laboratory equipment and consumables increase more than ever.

Laboratory analytical instruments are used in multiple applications, which include analytical chemistry, clinical analysis, environmental testing, F&B analysis, and forensic analysis.

Moreover, each technology that accommodates growing applications opens up possibilities for analytical lab equipment and consumables.

Hence, the ever-increasing number of applications that use laboratory analytical instruments and consumables for specific purposes will lead to an increase in the acceptance of these solutions. This will have a positive impact on consumption and sales, leading to a rise in the market during the forecast.

Major challenges -

The lack of trained laboratory professionals challenges the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth.

Processes associated with pharmaceutical manufacturing require great care in sample and reagent application and device handling.

In addition, the interpretation of results is becoming increasingly important, requiring researchers to be clear about the analysis they are performing and how it relates to the overall goals of the experiment.

For instance, before starting the protein crystallization process, researchers must consider the molecular weight of the protein, the buffers required for the experiment, and the stability of the protein, maximizing the primary sequence.

Thus, researchers should pay attention to several factors for successful research experiments. It is very important for the operator to be meticulous during the procedure.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumable market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about

consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample

report!

What are the key data covered in this Laboratory Analytical Instruments And Consumables Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market vendors

Laboratory Analytical Instruments And Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Chemglass Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, Foss, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc., Process Insights Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Element analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Element analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Element analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Element analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Element analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Separation analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Separation analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Separation analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Separation analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Separation analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Molecular analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Molecular analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Molecular analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Molecular analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Molecular analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Laboratory analytical instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Laboratory analytical instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Laboratory analytical instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Laboratory analytical instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Laboratory analytical instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 AMS Technologies AG

Exhibit 115: AMS Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: AMS Technologies AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AMS Technologies AG - Key offerings

12.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 123: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Exhibit 128: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 131: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Exhibit 136: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings

12.10 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 140: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 141: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 143: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.11 Foss

Exhibit 145: Foss - Overview



Exhibit 146: Foss - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Foss - Key offerings

12.12 Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Exhibit 148: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Helena Laboratories Corp.

Exhibit 151: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc.

Exhibit 154: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Process Insights Inc.

Exhibit 159: Process Insights Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Process Insights Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Process Insights Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 162: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Waters Corp.

Exhibit 167: Waters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Waters Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Waters Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

