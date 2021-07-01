Laboratory Animals And Supplies Market to reach USD 6.08 Billion by 2024 | SpendEdge

www.spendedge.com/report/laboratory-animals-and-supplies-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What is the expected price changes in this market?

The Laboratory Animals And Supplies Market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.08% during 2020-2024.

The Laboratory Animals And Supplies Market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.08% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Envigo, JSR Life Sciences Corp., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Janvier Labs , Hilltop Lab Animals Inc., and Ketchum Manufacturing Inc., are some of the major market participants.

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Envigo, JSR Life Sciences Corp., Horizon Discovery Group plc, , Hilltop Lab Animals Inc., and Ketchum Manufacturing Inc., are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Volume-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and project-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Laboratory Animals And Supplies Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Laboratory Animals And Supplies procurement.

Related Reports on Pharma and Healthcare Include:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Forecast and Analysis: The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing will grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on domain expertise and experience, scalability and flexibility, regulatory compliance, and time-to-market. Clinical Research Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their clinical research services requirements. Some of the leading clinical research services suppliers are profiled extensively in this report. Pharmaceutical Gelatin - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The pharmaceutical gelatin prices will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Laboratory Animals And Supplies that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Laboratory Animals And Supplies TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge