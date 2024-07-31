Laboratory Automation Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 2.01 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for laboratory automation software services boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory automation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.68% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for laboratory automation software services is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations. However, lack of adoption of automated solutions by small-scale and medium-scale laboratories poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bee Robotics Ltd., Biosero Inc., Cognex Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilson Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, SCINOMIX, Siemens AG, SPT Labtech Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bee Robotics Ltd., Biosero Inc., Cognex Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilson Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, SCINOMIX, Siemens AG, SPT Labtech Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The outsourcing of medical device manufacturing and drug discovery is a significant trend in the healthcare industry, driven by the need for US FDA-approved facilities, skilled labor at reasonable costs, and adherence to World Health Organization-Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) standards. India is an attractive destination for healthcare contract research outsourcing due to its large number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants, a talented workforce, and cost advantages. The implementation of product patents under the World Trade Organization Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement in 2005 further fueled outsourcing from developed markets. With the increasing demand for high-volume product orders, developing countries are investing in infrastructure and expertise, leading to the growth of the global laboratory automation systems market. The availability of efficient and cost-effective drug discovery in these countries is also contributing to market expansion during the forecast period.

Laboratory automation systems are trending in the scientific community due to their ability to increase productivity, ensure safe working conditions, and provide reliable results in less time and effort. Integrated systems are becoming the norm, addressing issues like sample contamination and streamlining workflows. Automation dependence is growing, with robots restocking shelves and handling samples, while wireless connectivity enables seamless data transfer. High-throughput compound screening and fragment screening are key applications, with computer modeling and machine learning aiding potential therapeutic candidates' discovery. FDA clearance is crucial for life-saving medical equipment, while precision medicine development relies on automated instruments for process automation. Sample handling, verifications, and labeling tubes are essential components, ensuring accurate results. Manufacturing machinery benefits from automation, reducing costs and improving efficiency. Immersive experiences and wireless connectivity enhance the user experience, making laboratory automation technology an indispensable tool for clinical laboratories.

Market Challenges

Small- and medium-scale laboratories typically handle a lower volume of samples and focus on specific applications, such as diagnosis and testing of biological samples. Due to limited budgets, staff, and planning, automation is not a priority for these laboratories. Additionally, they often lack the necessary floor space for large-scale automation systems. In contrast, large-scale facilities can afford advanced automated solutions for processes like chemically relevant compound profiling, high-content screening, and large-scale cell culture development. However, small- and medium-scale laboratories are hesitant to invest in these technologically advanced products due to high maintenance and service costs related to laboratory informatics solutions. The lack of knowledge among professionals managing these laboratories regarding the benefits of automation further hinders adoption. These factors limit the growth of the global laboratory automation systems market during the forecast period.

The Laboratory Automation Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated solutions in various industries such as healthcare, food safety, and research. However, challenges persist in this market, including physical strain on lab personnel, miniaturization requirements in microbiology and biotechnology, and the need for accurate data analysis in clinical chemistry. To address these challenges, automated systems are being adopted for tasks like liquid handling, data management, and sample preparation. Government legislation, regulatory requirements, and budget constraints are also driving the market for automated systems. The total automation segment, including automated workstations and robotic systems, is experiencing high demand, especially in diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics. Customization services are essential to meet the unique needs of laboratories, whether high volume or specialized in forensics or healthcare applications. The market is expected to continue growing, offering benefits such as reduced repetitiveness, human intervention, time cycle, and improved data quality.

Segment Overview

This laboratory automation systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

1.2 Clinical and reference laboratories

1.3 Academic institutions and research organizations

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Equipment

2.2 Software

2.3 services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly utilizing laboratory automation systems for high-content screening (HCS) applications in their drug discovery processes. Automated liquid handling systems are commonly used for screening clinically relevant compounds, isolating those with specific properties, and quantifying and analyzing screening assays. These systems can operate for extended periods with minimal supervision, enabling companies to focus on their core work and reduce time spent on repetitive tasks. Innovations like integrating analytical systems with software programs expedite the process and make it cost-effective. Longer runtimes and larger system sizes are further driving adoption. The emergence of new pharmaceutical and biotech firms focusing on novel drugs and molecular therapies is fueling market growth in this sector during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Laboratory Automation Systems (LAS) are technological solutions designed to automate various laboratory processes, enhancing productivity, ensuring safe working conditions, and delivering reliable results. LAS encompasses automation of process steps such as sample handling, liquid handling, high throughput analysis, clinical chemistry analysis, and immunoassay analysis. These systems enable advanced data management, reduced human intervention, and total automation in segments like healthcare applications, clinical laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. Automated workstations and robotic systems are integral components of LAS, streamlining sample preparation and data analysis. LAS plays a pivotal role in improving laboratory efficiency, reducing errors, and ensuring consistent and accurate results.

Market Research Overview

Laboratory automation refers to the use of technology to automate various processes in laboratories, including the use of automated instruments for sample handling, verifications, labeling tubes, and data analysis. This technology offers numerous benefits, such as increased productivity, safe working conditions, reliable results, and reduced time and effort. Automated systems are used extensively in clinical laboratories, microbiology, biotechnology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassay analysis, among others. The market for laboratory automation systems is driven by the need for efficient and accurate laboratory processes, regulatory requirements, and government legislation. Automation enables reduction of repetitiveness and human intervention, resulting in enhanced workflow scope, reduced time cycle, and improved data quality. Automated liquid handlers, sample preparation, and data management are key components of laboratory automation systems. Miniaturization and immersive experience are emerging trends, with wireless connectivity and robots restocking shelves adding to the convenience. End users in the healthcare sector, including hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, are major consumers of laboratory automation systems. Budget constraints and emerging countries present opportunities for growth in the market. The diagnostics segment, including drug discovery, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, and forensic laboratories, is a significant contributor to the market. Automated workstations, off-the-shelf automated workcells, and robotic systems are popular solutions. The total automation segment, with customization services, is gaining popularity due to the increasing complexity of laboratory needs. High volume laboratories, tables and accessories, and healthcare applications are other areas of focus. Laboratory automation systems offer significant benefits, including reduced repetitiveness, increased productivity, and improved data quality. However, challenges such as sample contamination, automation dependence, and FDA clearance must be addressed to ensure the success of these systems. Machine learning, InsilicoMedicine, and precision medicine development are emerging areas of application for laboratory automation systems. The potential therapeutic candidates identified through high-throughput compound screening and fragment screening offer significant opportunities for advancements in healthcare and manufacturing machinery.

