Laboratory Balances and Scales Market to Reach $1.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The improving pharmaceutical industry, rise in unmet industry needs, and surge in the demand for accurate weighing balances drive the growth of the global Laboratory Balances And Scales market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Laboratory Balances And Scales Market by Product Type (Micro Balance, Analytical Balance, Compact Scale, Precision Balance, Moisture Balance, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, Biotechnology Product Testing Laboratories, Chemical & Material Testing Laboratories, Food & Beverage Testing Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global Laboratory Balances and Scales industry generated $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11625

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Advancements In the healthcare manufacturing industry, rise in unmet industry needs, and surge in the demand of accurate weighing balance drive the growth of the global Laboratory Balances and Scales market. On the other hand, long shelf life, issue related to calibration, and low manufacturing capacity restrain the growth to some extent. However, the expansions in manufacturing capacity and rise in demand of various scales and balances are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic restricts the demand for balances and scales due to disrupting the supply chain of Laboratory Balances and Scales and limitations in manufacturing capacity. This factor impacted the market negatively.

However, the global market for Laboratory Balances and Scales has recovered slowly and steadily.

The analytical balance segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By product type, the analytical balance segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global Laboratory Balances and Scales market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is driven by the rising demand for analytical balances in the industry.

The pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, biotechnology product testing laboratories segment to rule the roost-

By end user, the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, biotechnology product testing laboratories, chemical & material testing laboratories, the segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global Laboratory Balances and Scales market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The food & beverage testing laboratories segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry drives segment growth.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11625

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global Laboratory Balances and Scales market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2031. This is due to the prevalence of a large number of mumps cases in the U.S. and other major regions across North America. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players-

A&D Holon Holding Company Ltd.

Adam Equipment Ltd.

Essae Group

Kern & Sogn GmbH

Metler Toledo international, Inc.,

PCE Instruments,

Radwag Balances and Scales

Sartorius AG,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Scientech Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global Laboratory Balances and Scales market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Plant Tissue Culture Market by Crop Type, ( Banana Plants, Floriculture Plants, Wood Producing Plants, Fruit Plants, Vegetable Plants, Ornamental Plants, Aquatic Plants And Others), Stage, (Explant Preparation And Inoculation, Multiplication And Hardening) End User, (Agriculture, Research, Gardening & Decoration And Forestry & Botanical Garden): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Hair Transplant Market by Procedure (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Combination of FUT and FUE, Others), by Gender (Female, Male), by Service Provider (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market by Type (Living Aids, Mobility Assistive Devices, Bathroom Safety Equipment, and Medical Furniture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Service (Equipment, Consumables, Drugs, and Services), and End User (In-center Dialysis and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Defibrillators Market by Product (Implantable Defibrillators and External Defibrillators) and End User (Hospital, Pre Hospital, Public Access Market, Alternative Care, and Home): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market By Product Type (CT Scanners, X ray Imaging Systems, MRI Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems, Mammography Systems), By Application (Obstetrics and Gynecology Health, Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal, Neuro and Spine, Cardiovascular and Thoracic, General Imaging, Breast Health, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, and Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Health Service Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market by Product Type (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

Contraceptive Drugs Market by Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives, and Topical Contraceptives), Age Group (15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, and Above 44 Years), and End User (Homecare, Hospitals, and Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research