Laboratory Centrifuge Market size to grow by USD 360.98 million from 2022-2027 | Azer Scientific Inc., Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd. and Agilent Technologies Inc. are some of the leading companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory Centrifuge Market size is projected to increase by USD 360.98 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including Azer Scientific Inc., Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Andreas Hettich GmbH and Co. KG, Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Cardinal Health Inc., Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Kubota Corp., NuAire Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2023-2027
Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role in driving global market growth, accounting for approximately 34% of the total expansion during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are among the key countries substantially contributing to the global laboratory centrifuge market in North America due to their numerous laboratories, academic institutions, and well-established healthcare sectors.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Academia and research institutes, Biotech companies, Pharmaceutical companies, and Others), Product (Benchtop centrifuges and Floor standing centrifuges), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver - The laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing growth, largely due to the popularity of online distribution channels. These platforms offer convenience to buyers from any location, and also help manufacturers save costs on physical stores. This is driving increased sales through online channels, as they allow for easy comparison of product features and prices. As a result, the market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

Trend - The laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing growth driven by the emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems, known as smart centrifuges. These advanced systems feature microprocessors that provide guidance and offer useful features like automatic brakes, speed control, and safety measures. Smart centrifuges surpass the limitations of traditional models, offering enhanced efficiency in terms of speed, capacity, and space utilization. This trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this laboratory centrifuge market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the laboratory centrifuge market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory centrifuge market vendors.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

