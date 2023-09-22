Laboratory Centrifuge Market size to grow by USD 360.98 million from 2022-2027 | Azer Scientific Inc., Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd. and Agilent Technologies Inc. are some of the leading companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory Centrifuge Market size is projected to increase by USD 360.98 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including Azer Scientific Inc., Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Andreas Hettich GmbH and Co. KG, Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Cardinal Health Inc., Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Kubota Corp., NuAire Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio. Request Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2023-2027

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role in driving global market growth, accounting for approximately 34% of the total expansion during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are among the key countries substantially contributing to the global laboratory centrifuge market in North America due to their numerous laboratories, academic institutions, and well-established healthcare sectors.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Academia and research institutes, Biotech companies, Pharmaceutical companies, and Others), Product (Benchtop centrifuges and Floor standing centrifuges), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver - The laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing growth, largely due to the popularity of online distribution channels. These platforms offer convenience to buyers from any location, and also help manufacturers save costs on physical stores. This is driving increased sales through online channels, as they allow for easy comparison of product features and prices. As a result, the market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

Trend - The laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing growth driven by the emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems, known as smart centrifuges. These advanced systems feature microprocessors that provide guidance and offer useful features like automatic brakes, speed control, and safety measures. Smart centrifuges surpass the limitations of traditional models, offering enhanced efficiency in terms of speed, capacity, and space utilization. This trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this laboratory centrifuge market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the laboratory centrifuge market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory centrifuge market vendors.

