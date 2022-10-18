Laboratory Chemicals Market to grow by USD 4.67 Mn by 2026, Increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory chemicals market size is expected to increase by USD 4.67 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The report on the laboratory chemicals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Chemicals Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry.

The laboratory chemicals market analysis includes end-user, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of green chemicals, industrial application to witness higher potential growth, and increasing investments in R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory chemicals market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Laboratory Chemicals Market Dynamics

One of the factors fueling the growth of the laboratory chemicals market is the rise in R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical sector. The pharmaceutical sector is more focused on making sure R&D reaches its intended audience. A bigger effort is being made to concentrate on establishing efficacy in addressing patient needs while simultaneously safeguarding the underprivileged population. As a result, there will be a greater need for diverse chemicals for developing, testing, and manufacturing new pharmaceutical goods, as well as for developing new vaccines. Therefore, an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical sector may be a key factor in the market's growth during the course of the forecast period.

Another market trend for laboratory chemicals that is accelerating market expansion is the usage of green chemicals. Green chemicals are being used more frequently by the pharmaceutical industry in biomedical applications. The development of medical gadgets employing eco-friendly chemicals is the focus of vendors. These medical equipment are strong and environmentally friendly. However, one of the main obstacles to the expansion of the laboratory chemicals industry is the strict rules for their use. Buy Sample Report.

Laboratory Chemicals Market Segmentation

End-user (industrial, healthcare, education, and government) and

Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

The industrial segment's laboratory chemicals market share will expand significantly. Due to the rising use of chemicals in numerous industrial processes, including carboxylation, ion-exchange reactions, cryogenic reactions, and nitration, the industrial segment will have the largest share of the worldwide laboratory chemicals market during the forecast period. Additionally, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, demand for laboratory chemicals will rise due to growth in the industrial sector.

Laboratory Chemicals Market Vendors

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apollo Scientific Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

Avonchem Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bio Techne Corp.

DASIT Group SPA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare Inc.

AppliChem GmbH

Lonza Group Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Laboratory Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Scientific Ltd., Avantor Inc., Avonchem Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., DASIT Group SPA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Inc., AppliChem GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Morphisto GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Takara Holdings Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

