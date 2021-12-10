Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market size to grow by USD 1.28 Bn | Dominated by Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., and CoorsTek Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio analyzes the " Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market by Product (Tubes, Petri dishes, Beakers, Flasks, and Other products) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) ". The report estimates the market size to grow by USD 1.28 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing R&D activities in the healthcare industry will drive the growth of the market. The continuous rise in the prevalence of various infectious diseases is forcing pharmaceutical companies to increase their R&D efforts to develop novel drugs and vaccines to treat patients. This is increasing the demand for laboratory consumables, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for laboratory consumables primary packaging.

In addition, the rapid growth in outsourcing of laboratory testing services will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market. However, environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of plastic labware will challenge market growth.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market witnessed maximum demand for tubes in 2020. The segment is driven by the wide use of tubes for growing microorganism cultures by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The market growth in the tubes segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the market will observe significant growth in Europe. The region is currently dominating the market with a 30% global market share. Germany and the UK are the key markets for laboratory consumables primary packaging market in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers laboratory consumables primary packaging products such as BD Vacutainer blood collection tubes.

Bellco Glass Inc.: The company offers laboratory consumables primary packaging products such as Griffin Beaker Heavy Wall SKU and Standard Wall Beaker.

CoorsTek Inc.: The company offers laboratory consumables primary packaging products such as Single Bore Ceramic Tubes, Double Bore Ceramic Tubes, and Four Bore Ceramic Tubes.

Corning Inc.: The company offers laboratory consumables primary packaging products such as Falcon Pipet Controller.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH: The company offers laboratory consumables primary packaging products such as Move It pipettes with adjustable tip spacing, Eppendorf Research plus, and Multipette M4.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

