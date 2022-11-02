Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market to grow by USD 1.53 Bn, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Impacts

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory consumables primary packaging market size is set to grow by USD 1.53 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. 43% of the market growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.74%.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026

Some of the major vendors of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market include Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Borosil Ltd., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Chemglass Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co.Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DELTA LAB SL, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Gilson Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Poulten and Graf GmbH, Savillex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laboratory consumables primary packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers vacutainer blood collection tubes which are designed for research use applications.

The company offers vacutainer blood collection tubes which are designed for research use applications. Bellco Glass Inc. : The company offers a griffin beaker heavy wall of 100 mili liter size designed to be used in chemical laboratories for heating and cooling purposes.

: The company offers a griffin beaker heavy wall of 100 mili liter size designed to be used in chemical laboratories for heating and cooling purposes. BRAND GmbH and Co. KG : The company, through this segment, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality and innovative laboratory equipment, vacuum pumps, and systems.

: The company, through this segment, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality and innovative laboratory equipment, vacuum pumps, and systems. CoorsTek Inc.: The company offers ceramic tubes and rods which are designed for surgical devices and protection tube applications.

The company offers ceramic tubes and rods which are designed for surgical devices and protection tube applications. Corning Inc.: The company offers falcon pipet controllers which are designed to use in chemical laboratories to handle different liquids with a range of volumes and viscosities.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Tubes



Tubes are composed of glass or plastic and have an open top and a U-shaped bottom. They are used for numerous analytical testing methods by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, and chemical companies. Therefore, the main reasons driving the expansion of the tubes segment of the worldwide laboratory consumables primary packaging market in the next years are the rising number of academic institutions, the quick increase in chemical producers, and the growing availability of a wide range of tubes.



Petri Dishes



Beakers



Flasks



Other Products

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 43% of market growth. In APAC, the important markets for laboratory consumables primary packaging are China , India , and Japan. The rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases will aid the expansion of the APAC laboratory consumables primary packaging market during the forecast period.

, , and Japan. The rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases will aid the expansion of the APAC laboratory consumables primary packaging market during the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

The laboratory consumables primary packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing R&D activities in the healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of plastic labware will hamper the market growth.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory consumables' primary packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory consumables primary packaging market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Disposable Plates Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the disposable plates market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating food packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Borosil Ltd., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Chemglass Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co.Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DELTALAB SL, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Gilson Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Poulten and Graf GmbH, Savillex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tubes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Petri dishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Petri dishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Petri dishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Petri dishes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Petri dishes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Beakers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Beakers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beakers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Beakers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Beakers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Flasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Flasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Flasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Flasks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Flasks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 101: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Bellco Glass Inc.

Exhibit 106: Bellco Glass Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Bellco Glass Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Bellco Glass Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 CoorsTek Inc.

Exhibit 109: CoorsTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: CoorsTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: CoorsTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: CoorsTek Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 113: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Exhibit 117: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 120: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Eppendorf AG

Exhibit 121: Eppendorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Eppendorf AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Eppendorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Eppendorf AG - Key offerings

10.9 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Exhibit 125: Mettler Toledo International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mettler Toledo International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Mettler Toledo International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Mettler Toledo International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VITLAB GmbH

Exhibit 134: VITLAB GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: VITLAB GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: VITLAB GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 XRF Scientific Ltd.

Exhibit 137: XRF Scientific Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: XRF Scientific Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: XRF Scientific Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: XRF Scientific Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio