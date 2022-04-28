Laboratory Disposables Market Size to Grow by USD 12.32 Bn | 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Laboratory Disposables Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Corp

Corp Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. BIO PLAS Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTC Labware

BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

Cardinal Health Inc.

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Corning Inc.

Crystalgen Inc.

Eppendorf AG

GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Heathrow Scientific LLC

Labcon North America

Labtech Disposables

QIAGEN NV

Simport Scientific Inc.

Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for laboratory disposables. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than the rest of the world's market (ROW).

Over the projection period, the laboratory disposables market in North America would benefit from large expenditures from venture capitalists and government-funded research in countries such as the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, China, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Laboratory Disposables Market during the forecast period.



Key Segment Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment will grow its laboratory disposables market share significantly. The significant public and private money invested in these companies' research and development will fuel market expansion in the future years. Aside from that, countries like China, Brazil, and Chile are working on increasing their research skills by utilizing low-cost, high-benefit laboratory disposable supplies.



Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing research studies and developments to meet the growing demand in sectors such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverages is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide laboratory disposables market growth. Another trend that is projected to positively influence the industry in the forecast period is the increasing usage of laboratory automation systems as a result of rising laboratory costs and high laboratory failures. One of the major roadblocks to the worldwide laboratory disposables market's expansion is the lack of difference among providers, as they all have the same forms and sizes.



Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.



Laboratory Disposables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIO PLAS Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioTC Labware, BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Cardinal Health Inc., CELLTREAT Scientific Products, Corning Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Eppendorf AG, GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Labcon North America, Labtech Disposables, QIAGEN NV, Simport Scientific Inc., Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Research and academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Research and academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BIO PLAS Inc.

Exhibit 94: BIO PLAS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: BIO PLAS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: BIO PLAS Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 97: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 102: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Eppendorf AG

Exhibit 106: Eppendorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Eppendorf AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Eppendorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Eppendorf AG - Key offerings

10.8 GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 114: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 117: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

10.10 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Exhibit 119: Greiner Bio-One International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Greiner Bio-One International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Greiner Bio-One International GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Labcon North America

Exhibit 122: Labcon North America - Overview



Exhibit 123: Labcon North America - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Labcon North America - Key offerings

10.12 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 125: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 126: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 128: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

10.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

