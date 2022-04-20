Laboratory Equipment Services Market | Growing at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --As per Zion Market Research study, The global laboratory equipment services market was worth around USD 13275.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27491.70 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Laboratory Equipment Services market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Laboratory Equipment Services market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market Reports:

· As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Laboratory Equipment Services Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.9% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Laboratory Equipment Services Market was valued approximately USD 13275.10 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 27491.70 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North America is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period.

is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region leads the global Laboratory Equipment Services market in terms of growth and is estimated to rise at the fastest CAGR through 2028.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Laboratory Equipment Services Market By Equipment Type (Analytical Equipment, General Equipment, Specialty Equipment, Support Equipment), By Type (Repair And Maintenance, Calibration, Validation, Other Services), By Service Providers (OEMs, Third-Party Service Providers, Other Service Providers), By Contract Type (Standard Service Contract, Customized Service Contract), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Overview

Laboratory equipment services are anticipated to see an increase in demand over the forecast period as the focus on healthcare bolsters and there is an increase in research and development activities across the world. The increasing spending on healthcare research activity will spawn demand for Laboratory Equipment Services over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has bolstered the demand for effective diagnostic and treatment services and this is also expected to boost demand for Laboratory Equipment Services over the forecast period. Rising focus on healthcare, increasing healthcare expenditure, and spending are other factors that will influence Laboratory Equipment Services market growth through 2028.

However, high service costs are expected to be a major restraining factor for the Laboratory Equipment Services market growth in the long run. The shift from lab-based diagnosis to home-based/POC testing is also anticipated to hamper the market potential.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/laboratory-equipment-services-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

180 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Growth Dynamics

Rising Research Activity to Boost Laboratory Equipment Services Market Growth

Focus on healthcare has bolstered across the world and this has increased research and development activity which is majorly driving the Laboratory Equipment Services marketplace. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for diagnosis and treatment are other factors that will be influencing the Laboratory Equipment Services market growth over the forecast period.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Restraints

High Cost of Service to Restrict Market growth

Laboratory Equipment Services are costlier now that advanced technologies are being integrated to increase productivity and efficiency. Increasing costs of laboratory equipment are expected to hamper the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth over the forecast period. This factor is anticipated to have a major adverse impact on the Laboratory Equipment Services market potential in the developing region.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Segmentation

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market is segregated based on equipment type, type, service providers, contract type, and region.

By Product Type, the market is divided into Analytical Equipment, General Equipment, Specialty Equipment, and Support Equipment. The analytical equipment segment is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period in the global Laboratory Equipment Services marketplace. The high cost of this sensitive equipment and rising demand are expected to be prominent trends driving Laboratory Equipment Services market potential through 2028.

By contract type, the Laboratory Equipment Services market is segmented into Standard Service Contract and Customized Service Contract. The standard service contract segment is expected to have a bright outlook over the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/laboratory-equipment-services-market

Recent Developments

In 2018 – Agilent an analytical instrumentation manufacturing organization announced the opening of its new logistics hub in Shanghai that is aimed at increasing the speed of delivery for its products in China .

Get More Insight before [email protected] : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/laboratory-equipment-services-market

List of Key Players of Laboratory Equipment Services Market:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

and Siemens Heathineers ( Germany )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Pace Analytical ServicesInc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Laboratory Equipment Services Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Laboratory Equipment Services Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Laboratory Equipment Services Market Industry?

What segments does the Laboratory Equipment Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 13275.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 27491.70 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Siemens Heathineers (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Pace Analytical Services, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/997

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/laboratory-equipment-services-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region leads the global Laboratory Equipment Services market in terms of growth and is estimated to rise at the fastest CAGR through 2028. Increasing focus on healthcare is anticipated to further foster demand for research and development activities and subsequently drive the Laboratory Equipment Services market potential over the forecast period. India and China are expected to be the most prominent markets in this region through 2028

The market for Laboratory Equipment Services in North America is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period. Owing to the presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing focus on research in the healthcare sector in this region is expected to further bolster the demand for Laboratory Equipment Services in this region through 2028. The United States is expected to be a highly lucrative market for Laboratory Equipment Services over the forecast period in this region.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is segmented as follows:

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: By Equipment Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Analytical Equipment

General Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Support Equipment

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Repair and Maintenance

Calibration

Validation

Other Services

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: By Service Providers Outlook (2022-2028)

OEMs

Third-party Service Providers

Other Service Providers

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: By Contract Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Standard Service Contract

Customized Service Contract

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Laboratory Equipment Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-laboratory-equipment-services-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Medical Display Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global medical display market was worth around USD 2.33 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 3.04 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period.

The global medical display market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period. Veterinary imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global veterinary imaging market was worth around USD 1,529.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2269.74 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8 percent over the forecast period.

The global veterinary imaging market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8 percent over the forecast period. Animal Healthcare Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Animal Healthcare market was worth around USD 138.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 180.36 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5 percent over the forecast period.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

SOURCE Zion Market Research