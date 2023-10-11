Laboratory Equipment Services Market Achieves Impressive 11.41% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, Fueled by Growing Penetration of Multi-vendor Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory equipment services market is poised for significant expansion, with forecasts indicating that it will surge to an impressive $28.68 billion by 2028 from $15 billion in 2022, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.41% during the period spanning 2022-2028.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Rising Penetration of Multi-vendor Services: The laboratory equipment services market is witnessing a surge in multi-vendor services, also known as Laboratory Asset Management (LAM) or Single Source Services. This trend involves the provision of laboratory equipment maintenance services for multiple vendors by a single provider. Multi-vendor services are gaining popularity, particularly with the growing number of laboratories and advanced products in the market. This service model offers a comprehensive solution for laboratories to access a wide range of services without the need to engage multiple third-party service providers.

Increasing Complexity in Laboratory Equipment: The global laboratory industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by high-tech technology integrations and advancements in lab equipment. These advancements have led to increasing complexity in laboratory equipment. Equipment components and overall lab setups have become more intricate and require meticulous care. The integration of new technologies such as lab automation, lab equipment software, robotics, ILIMS (Integrated Laboratory Information Management System), and others has added complexity to laboratory equipment. As a result, the demand for laboratory equipment services for complex and sensitive lab equipment has surged. External service providers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and third-party service providers, play a vital role in maintaining and servicing these sophisticated instruments.

Insights by Equipment Type

The global laboratory equipment services market comprises three primary equipment types: analytical, specialty, and general and support equipment. The analytical equipment segment held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Analytical equipment plays a pivotal role in laboratories, offering a wide range of capabilities for quantitative and qualitative sample analysis. These instruments often incorporate automation features that enhance efficiency and data collection through cloud computing. However, their complexity and sensitivity necessitate expert maintenance, driving the demand for laboratory equipment services.

Segmentation by Equipment Type

Analytical Equipment

Specialty Equipment

General & Support Equipment

Insights by Service Type

The laboratory equipment services market encompasses various service types, including repair and maintenance services, calibration, validation, and others. Repair and maintenance services accounted for the largest market share in 2022, representing over 41% of the global market. These services are essential for ensuring that laboratory equipment functions correctly. While repairs are undertaken to restore equipment to proper working condition, maintenance services focus on preserving equipment performance, functionality, and safety over its operational lifespan. Issues such as mechanical failure, power problems, incompatible components, calibration errors, contamination, and software glitches are driving the demand for repair and maintenance services.

Segmentation by Service Type

Repair & Maintenance Services

Calibration

Validation

Others

Insights by Service Provider

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) emerged as the dominant service providers in the laboratory equipment services market in 2022. OEMs are highly sought after for their expertise in designing and manufacturing laboratory equipment, enabling them to offer high-quality and specialized equipment services. The development of products and the delivery of services by OEMs are closely aligned with regulatory requirements and industry standards. As a result, OEMs are the preferred choice for laboratory equipment services, particularly among larger industries that prioritize service quality and equipment performance.

Segmentation by Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Third-party Service Providers

Insights by Contract Type

Standard service contracts held the largest share in the contract type segment in 2022. These contracts are preferred for cost control, maximizing equipment uptime and performance, ensuring compliance with regulations, and relying on trusted service providers. Standard service contracts are commonly adopted in developed markets, including North America and Europe. They are characterized by fixed timelines and agreed-upon pricing structures, offering predictability and convenience for organizations seeking equipment maintenance services.

Segmentation by Contract Type

Standard Service Contracts

Customized Service Contracts

Insights by End-User

The global laboratory equipment services market serves various end-user segments, including clinical and diagnostics labs, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device company labs, academic and research labs, and others. Clinical and diagnostics labs dominated the market in 2022, driven by the increasing number of healthcare settings and associated laboratories. These facilities offer a wide range of lab testing procedures, supporting physicians in disease diagnosis. The growing healthcare sector and the proliferation of laboratories contribute to the rising demand for laboratory equipment services.

Segmentation by End-Users

Clinical & Diagnostics Labs

Pharma, Biotech, and Medical Device Companies Labs

Academic & Research Labs

Other Labs

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America assumed a leadership position in the global laboratory equipment services market, accounting for over 37% of the market share in 2022. The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of numerous laboratories and the widespread adoption of lab equipment. Technological advancements across various industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences, are driving demand for new lab equipment and, consequently, laboratory equipment services. In North America, the United States stands out as a major market, contributing to approximately 93.80% of the region's market share. The robust economic growth in these sectors fuels demand for new lab equipment, resulting in substantial revenue generation.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global laboratory equipment services market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of established, rapidly growing, and emerging players. Several companies maintain a dominant position in the market, while others strive to increase their market share and presence. Leading players employ various business strategies to expand their market presence, including acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations. Emerging and smaller players focus on delivering high-quality services at competitive prices.

Key Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

Avantor

AIC Lab Equipments

BIOSONIC SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES

BD

bioMerieux

C&M Scientific

Cryostar Industries

Eppendorf

Full Spectrum Lab Services

GenTech Scientific

Gilson

Hettich

HiTec Zang

Labochema

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nordic Service Group

Pace Analytical Services

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Sartorius

Tecan

Waters Corporation

Transcat, Inc.

Overbrook Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Penetration of multi-vendor services.

Adoption of preventive maintenance programs.

Trend of outsourcing laboratory equipment services.

Market Growth Enablers

Complexities in laboratory equipment.

High volume of research & diagnostic tests in laboratories.

Stringent regulatory compliance requirements for labs & lab equipment.

Market Restraints

Presence of in-house lab equipment service technicians.

Prolonged lab equipment service delivery.

Lack of standardization in lab equipment services.

