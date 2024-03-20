Laboratory Filter Paper Market Outlook 2024-2029, with Profiles of Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Azumi Filter Paper, Hawach Scientific, Merck, SP Bel-Art, Polymer Papers, Innova, General Filtration and Turanlar

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Filter Paper Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The extensive usage of laboratory filter paper in labs and research institutions for numerous experimental objectives such as DNA and protein separation techniques, drug screening, cell culture, and other filtration procedures has raised demand. The increased research and development efforts in the healthcare industry have considerably contributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for improved membrane filtration systems and the increasing number of laboratories in emerging nations are driving market expansion.

The recent pandemic has caused a shift in the way that consumers see health and hygiene products. Consequently, there has been an indirect increase in the utilization of membrane filtration technologies. Laboratory filter paper has several uses in a variety of sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment, which account for the majority of market revenue.



The laboratory filter paper market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Laboratory filter papers are made up of cellulose pulp or cotton lint and can be cut to any size or shape required for the work at hand. Filter paper is a thin sheet of paper created mostly from cellulose fibres generated by the sulfate chemical process. Laboratory Filter Papers are available in a variety of forms and sizes. The most frequent shape is a round disk with a diameter ranging from 50 mm to 150 mm. Other forms include rectangular, square, and triangular disks. There are also tubular sheets, which are rolled into cylinders with diameters ranging from 12 mm to 60 mm. The most popular sizes are 50mm, 100mm, 150mm, and 200-300mm. The increasing use of filtering technology in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors, as well as the rising need for more efficient filters, are driving market expansion.



Drivers:

Rise in advanced research and development is fueling market expansion:Advanced R&D investment, particularly in established and emerging nations, is likely to open up new avenues for profitable market expansion in medical devices and equipment.

The development of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector is propelling market growth: Another element driving the market's growth rate is the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical nations' research and development capabilities, which are integrating cutting-edge technology into healthcare facilities.

Advancement in nanofiber technology is creating positive market dynamics:In pharmaceutical filtration, the newly developed nanofiber coating technique provides higher flexibility, control, and durability than the classic electrospinning procedure. This new covering is constructed of fibres that are normally 0.3 to 0.5 microns in size but may be raised to 1 micron. The fibre diameter distribution and layer thickness may be readily modified to meet the needs of the application. The revolutionary nanofiber technology from NANOWEB provides advantages in both air and liquid filtration and may be specially engineered to satisfy the severe filtration needs of various liquid applications. It also meets the increased need for enhanced microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultrafiltration in a wide range of liquid service applications such as life sciences, food and beverage, and process liquid filtration.

Products offered by key companies:

Sartorius, Smooth Filter Paper Discs, Grade C 140:These filter sheets are utilized for regular studies like clarity and material determination, but they are also employed in technical applications as discs with a central hole. Wet-strengthened grades have a wet burst resistance of 30 kPa and are hence appropriate for pressure or vacuum filtration.

Western Blotting Filter Papers, 0.83 mm thick, 8 x 10.5 cm, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:Pierce Western Blotting Filter Papers are made of high-quality alpha cotton cellulose fibre and are suitable for use in northern, southern, and western blotting applications. These filter sheets aid in the rapid and effective transfer of molecules from gel to membrane. They are made with ultrapure water and no additives to reduce the possibility of background signals. They are compatible with alcohol and other organic solvents routinely used in protein and nucleic acid blotting applications.

LabSorbT, Ahlstrom-Munksjo: Ahlstrom LabSorbTM coated paper is a double-layered surface paper that protects benches and work spaces from spilt chemicals, corrosives, and hazardous, infectious, or radioactive substances. Spills are swiftly absorbed into the surface layer of cellulose material and kept from entering the workbench surface by a thin polyethene covering that acts as a carrier for the absorbent layer

The prominent growth in the qualitative laboratory filtersector under the material type segment



The qualitative laboratory filtertype is expected to dominate the market and is poised to expand significantly over the forecast period. Qualitative laboratory filter papers are commonly used in general laboratory applications such as clarifying liquids and removing solids from liquids. They are intended to provide a high flow rate while retaining tiny particles. As a result, they are suited for use in applications demanding great purity and clarity. The quantitative laboratory filter sheets, which are specifically created for substance quantification, are projected to acquire value since they provide accurate and consistent findings throughout the study process.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the laboratory filter paper market:



The presence of multiple generic drug manufacturing industries, efforts by food and beverage companies to launch high-quality products, and an increasing number of critical players establishing their operational facilities in these regions are expected to support the Asia Pacific region's thriving growth over the forecast period. The presence of countries with significant populations like India and China are also fueling market expansion.

The development of new ailments and the resulting rise in treatment demand have made China a prominent target population. In addition, a developing industry and the introduction of new products are driving up demand for laboratory filtration supplies in the area. Asia Pacific is expected to continue its lead in the global laboratory filter paper market. This might be ascribed to the significant manufacturers and considerable research and development operations in the region like India. The region's large number of researchers needs a substantial amount of filter paper for their work, which is likely to drive an increase in filter paper demand in the region throughout the projection period.

