Laboratory filtration market to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2023 to 2028 | North America to account for 42% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory filtration market size is expected to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by technique (microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and Others), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, food and beverages, and academic and research institutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. US is the prominent market in the region. Also, the government initiatives to develop the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to drive the development of the laboratory filtration market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Filtration Market 2024-2028
3M Co., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Antylia Scientific, AQUAPORIN AS, Avantor Inc., Danaher Corp., GEA Group AG, GVS S.p.A., Koch Industries Inc., MACHEREY NAGEL GmbH and Co. KG, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MarathonLS, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, STERIS plc, Sterlitech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Environnement SA

  • 3M Co: The company offers laboratory filtration products such as 3M Filtrete Water Filtration Existing Faucet Filter System and 3M Filtrete Maximum Replacement Water Filter.

The microfiltration segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. For various applications, such as purification, separation, and sterilizing processes, microfiltration can be considered to be a technique employed in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, microfiltration is applied to a number of procedures including dialysis, water desalination, or sterilization filtration in the pharmaceutical industry.

  • Increasing demand for R&D due to high government healthcare expenditure
  • Growing need for higher separation products during downstream processes
  • Emergence of complex separation methods for ultra-purification

Increasing demand for R&D due to high government healthcare expenditure is the key factor driving market growth. It is essential that an enrichment plan and a filtration system are in place to comply with government regulations on the purity and consistency of pharmaceutical products. R&D investment is significant by a number of pharmaceutical filter system companies.

  • A key factor shaping the laboratory filtration market growth is the increasing number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities.

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory filtration market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Markt Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technique 

Market Segmentation by End-user 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

