Laboratory For Advanced Medicine Adds High-Profile Cigna Health Senior Executive To Its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection test from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of Christopher DeRosa, MBA, an industry leader in medical insurance and reimbursement, to the company's Board of Directors.

"Mr. DeRosa brings tremendous experience and expertise in the medical insurance and reimbursement to the company," said Ken Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. "Mr. DeRosa's expertise will help guide our commercialization strategies and implementation by dramatically improving standard care of early cancer detection."

Mr. DeRosa has more than 20 years of healthcare insurance expertise. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Cigna's US Commercial Markets, one of the largest commercial insurers in the United States. Mr. DeRosa began his career with Cigna in 1992 in California, managing several key accounts successively advancing to President Southern California and President of Western Region by establishing strong working relationships with producers and providers in the marketplace. Mr. DeRosa has a Master's of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Irvine, and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

SOURCE Laboratory for Advanced Medicine