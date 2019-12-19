Laboratory For Advanced Medicine Appoints Aarif Nakhooda as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of Aarif Nakhooda as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nakhooda has more than 25 years of financial, commercial and operational experience with rapidly growing companies, including Amazon.

"Aarif joins Laboratory for Advanced Medicine at an inflection point for the company as we continue to advance and commercialize our blood-based cancer detection tests," said Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. "His experience at high growth companies, including Amazon, makes him an excellent fit for the company. The early cancer detection market for liver, colon and breast cancer alone is well over 200M people in the US. Therefore, unlike other diagnostic products, the early cancer detection market will require a management team with expertise in leading and scaling high growth businesses­­­­­."

Most recently, Mr. Nakhooda led the launch of Amazon retail in Singapore where he was CFO of the business, as well as a member of Amazon Asia Pacific's Board of Directors. He spent 7 years at Amazon in several leadership roles, including head of finance for Amazon worldwide transportation and worldwide Prime reporting to the CFO. Prior to that, Mr. Nakhooda held leadership and strategy roles at EY and at various PE portfolio companies.

"This is a thrilling time to join Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. Just as eCommerce has redefined retail, I believe that Laboratory for Advanced Medicine's early cancer detection technology will forever change the way we diagnose and treat cancer," said Mr. Nakhooda. "I am inspired by the company's leadership with their proven track record of commercializing new businesses and we are all passionate about achieving our vision of saving lives by detecting cancer early."

Mr. Nakhooda holds an MBA from the University of Chicago–Booth School of Business and a BASc in Computer Engineering from University of British Columbia.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

SOURCE Laboratory for Advanced Medicine