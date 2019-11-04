Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Appoints Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Executive Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Executive Officer and board member. He will succeed Founder Shu Li, Ph.D., who will continue to serve as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

"Dr. Chahine brings a unique combination of experience to the company. He has built, commercialized and scaled one of the largest consumer genomic business in the world, as well as operated in highly regulated therapeutic and diagnostic environments," said Shu Li, Ph.D., Chairman of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. "Ken will drive the global commercialization of our liquid biopsy pipeline of products to detect liver, colon and breast cancer at early stages and unlock the full potential of the company's AI-driven cfDNA methylation technology platform. We warmly welcome Ken to the team."

As Executive Vice President and GM of AncestryDNA, Ken created the vision and launched AncestryDNA in 2012 that has grown to become the leading direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy product in the market with over 15 million users. Most recently he led the launch of AncestryHealth, a physician-order LDT product that reports on genetic predisposition to conditions such as breast, ovarian and colon cancer, as well as cardiac and blood clotting disorders on an NGS platform. Prior to Ancestry, he was the Chief Executive Officer at Avigen, where he led the company to develop and commercialize innovative gene therapeutics. Dr. Chahine is on the faculty at the University of Utah's College of Law and currently teaches a course in new venture development, intellectual property and licensing.

"I am excited to lead a mission-driven company that will bring about a global paradigm shift in early cancer detection and make a profound social impact. Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has positioned itself as one of the leaders in the field. I am honored to work with the dedicated and accomplished team of researchers and innovators at LAM to further advance the company's technology and work to save lives through early cancer detection," said Dr. Chahine.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

