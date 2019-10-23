Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Appoints to its Board of Directors Dr. Alan List, President and CEO, Moffitt Cancer Center

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of Alan List, M.D., an internationally recognized and respected oncologist, President and Chief Executive Officer at Moffitt Cancer Center, to the company's Board of Directors.

"Dr. List is an internationally recognized leader in the healthcare sector with a long record of contributions and awards in the oncology field," said Shu Li, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. "His deep passion for patient care, unique understanding of cancer pathology and treatment options represents an invaluable addition to our company."

Dr. List is known for his many contributions to the development of novel and more effective treatment strategies for several cancer types. At present, Dr. List serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, one of the top 10 cancer centers in the world. Previously he served as Executive Vice President and Physician-in-Chief, Vice Deputy Physician-in-Chief, and Chief of the Malignant Hematology Division at Moffitt. He is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the American Association for Cancer Research. Dr. List earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with certified laboratories, a GMP-standard reagent manufacturing facility and R&D facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lamoncogroup.com.

