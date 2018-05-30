Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Commercializes Non-Invasive, Artificial Intelligence-Based IvyGene Blood Test for Early Cancer Detection

IvyGene uses a multi-target approach derived from advanced DNA sequencing methods to detect the methylation pattern of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood samples to confirm the presence of malignant cancer and provide measurable information about the disease. In contrast, other companies' genetic tests that investigate DNA mutations determine the propensity or probability of developing cancer over time. IvyGene is the first laboratory-developed test that uses a methylation-based approach to test for multiple types of cancer. To date, IvyGene has been validated to detect four cancers: breast, colon, liver and lung. The test is intended to be used in conjunction with other diagnostic and confirmatory tests, including mammograms, PET scans and biopsies.

"LAM is one of the only liquid biopsy companies to recognize the superiority of the methylation-based approach for accurate, early detection of cancer," said Dr. Shu Li, LAM Chairman. "While other companies are only now starting to realize the merits of DNA methylation, LAM has the distinct advantage of having studied more than 40,000 patient samples in the lab over the last five years as part of our development process. With the commercialization of IvyGene, LAM benefits greatly from our first-mover advantage."

Dr. Li continued, "Accurate, cost-effective and non-invasive testing for the presence of cancer is a major unmet medical need today. Consider that 41 percent of men and 38 percent of women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetimes—and that nine in 10 patients whose cancer is diagnosed at Stage 1 or 2 survive for at least 10 years. Commercializing this groundbreaking test puts us one step closer toward achieving our mission of transforming the nature of a cancer diagnosis from a death sentence to a more manageable disease."

To serve patients, LAM has expanded its existing corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif. to include a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the art sequencing lab for R&D, as well as additional labs to assist in trial efforts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, LAM has opened a new office in Dallas to support its sales and marketing team, and to accommodate the influx of inquiries and orders for the IvyGene test.

"The Dallas metropolitan area is an ideal location to have LAM forces on the ground after the city of Bedford, Texas provided IvyGene for its entire fire department earlier this year," added Adam Davis, LAM Strategy Manager. "We view this expansion as an opportunity to deepen our roots within the community, while simultaneously maximizing our ongoing growth efforts nationwide."

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

LAM is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing innovative, non-invasive, nontoxic technologies for the early diagnosis and intervention of cancers, possibly years before current technology can detect. LAM is dedicated to building and growing world-class technologies from the laboratory to the clinic. LAM operates scientifically, ethically and efficiently to bring these technologies into the mainstream.

LAM is headquartered in the United States with offices in California, Texas and Indiana. LAM is a multi-national business with collaborations in both the U.S. and China, including leading scientists, physicians, research institutions and business leaders. LAM strives to combine the experience of these innovators and achievers to provide the most effective and safest diagnostic technologies to everyone.

LAM has CLIA-registered and CAP-accredited laboratories, third-party laboratories and cGMP facilities all working toward the objective of bringing these first-class technologies into the medical community.

About IvyGene®

The IvyGene technology is owned by the Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Inc. The IvyGene test is a collection of blood tests, based on the IvyGene technology platform, for detecting the presence of cancer and quantification of cancer presence. IvyGene utilizes a multi-target approach derived from advanced DNA sequencing methods to detect the DNA methylation pattern of cell-free DNA in blood. The sequence, along with the ratio of unmethylated to methylated ctDNA, is consistent with cancer presence at the time of testing.

LAM's IvyGene test detects DNA methylation patterns consistent with the presence of cancer and provides quantitative data about the presence of cancer at the time of testing. Other companies' genetic tests that investigate DNA mutations determine the propensity or probability of developing cancer over time.

