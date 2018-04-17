Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Presents Findings on Blood-Based Test for Liver Cancer Detection and Prognosis at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting

Using patient data, DNA extraction / conversion and deep sequencing methods, the findings support that ctDNA carrying cancer-specific genetic and epigenetic aberrations may enable a non-invasive liquid biopsy for the diagnosis and monitoring of cancer. The scientific team identified HCC-specific methylation markers by comparing HCC tissue and normal blood leukocytes, and showed that the methylation profiles of HCC tumor DNA and matched plasma ctDNA are highly correlated.

"As there is no effective blood-based diagnostic tool on the market to detect HCC—the most common form of liver cancer and third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide—patients all over the world are in urgent need of a new, non-invasive option," said Dr. Kang Zhang, Chair of LAM's Scientific Advisory Board. "Using a large sample with nearly 1,100 HCC patients, we were able to identify HCC-specific methylation markers and construct a diagnostic prediction model with both high sensitivity and specificity for diagnosis."

Additionally, the diagnostic prediction model was highly correlated with tumor burden, treatment response and stage, and effectively predicted prognosis and survival. Together, these findings demonstrate, in a large clinical cohort, the utility of ctDNA methylation markers in the diagnosis, surveillance and prognosis of HCC.

"The process for detecting cancer should be as simple for patients as a routine blood test during a physical," added Dr. Shu Li, LAM's Chairman. "These findings further support the immense value of blood-based testing as a means for catching and treating cancer earlier, equipping doctors and patients with more information about the disease and, ultimately, saving more lives."

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

LAM is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge non-invasive, nontoxic technologies for early diagnosis and intervention, possibly years before symptoms arise. LAM is dedicated to building and growing world-class technologies still in development from the laboratory to the clinic. LAM operates scientifically, ethically and efficiently to bring these cutting-edge technologies into the mainstream.

LAM is headquartered in the United States with offices in California, Texas and Indiana. LAM is a multi-national business with collaborations in both the U.S. and China, including leading scientists, physicians, research institutions and business leaders. LAM strives to combine the experiences of these innovators and achievers to provide the healthiest and safest diagnostic technologies to everyone.

LAM has CLIA registered and CAP accredited laboratories, third-party laboratories and cGMP facilities all working toward the endeavor of bringing these first-class technologies into the medical community.

