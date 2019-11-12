Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Presents New Liver Cancer Test Data at The Liver Meeting 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced that it will be presenting new data supporting its methylation-based liver cancer diagnostic test at The Liver Meeting® 2019 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place in Boston from Nov. 8-12. AASLD selected Laboratory for Advanced Medicine's data for poster presentation as a "Poster of Distinction." Posters of Distinction are classified as being in the top 10% of scored poster abstracts.

Data from the presentation, titled "A DNA Methylation-Based Diagnostic Platform: Towards Early Detection of Hepatocellular Carcinoma," suggests that using the DNA methylation panel for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) provides superior performance than the current standard of care screening methods such as ultrasound and alpha-fetoprotein. This analysis evaluated blood samples from 450 subjects by using DNA methylation technology which correctly detected HCC in patients for an overall sensitivity of 88% (n= 218/249) and correctly identified 96% of healthy donors (n= 80/83) and 98% of patients with benign disease (n=116/118) with a combined specificity of 97%.

"These results highlight the importance of continued development and validation of blood-based DNA methylation biomarkers for detecting liver cancer early," said Dhruvajyoti Roy, PhD, Director of Technology at LAM. "The new results and continued validations strongly support Laboratory for Advanced Medicine's ongoing clinical trial to evaluate the performance of the liver cancer test for the detection of HCC within a high risk population."

AASLD Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 0843

Abstract Title: "A DNA METHYLATION-BASED DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORM: TOWARDS EARLY DETECTION OF HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA"

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

Poster Session Date: Saturday, November 9, 2019

Poster Session Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

