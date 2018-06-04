Laboratory for Advanced Medicine to Present at 2018 BIO International Convention

Mr. Li will present an overview of LAM's business, including the company's novel method of biomarker discovery using its artificial intelligence and machine learning platform, product pipeline, results from its completed clinical study on liver cancer - showing 95% sensitivity and 97.5% specificity in detecting liver cancer - and the recent commercialization of its groundbreaking non-invasive blood test, IvyGene, for the early detection of four types of cancer.

LAM will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the financial community. The details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018

Time: 11:45 a.m. EDT

Location: Theater 2, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (415 Summer St., Boston, Mass., 02210)

The BIO International Convention brings together biotechnology and pharma leaders and investors from across the globe to collaborate and discuss industry trends through panels, workshops and fireside chats. Additional information can be found here: http://convention.bio.org/http://convention.bio.org/.

To schedule a meeting with Justin Li; Richard Brand, Chief Financial Officer; and/or Dhruvajyoti Roy, Director of Technology during the BIO International Convention, please contact LAM@kcsa.com.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

LAM is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing innovative, non-invasive, nontoxic technologies for the early diagnosis and intervention of cancers, possibly years before current technology can detect. LAM is dedicated to building and growing world-class technologies from the laboratory to the clinic. LAM operates scientifically, ethically and efficiently to bring these technologies into the mainstream.



LAM is headquartered in the United States with offices in California, Texas and Indiana. LAM is a multi-national business with collaborations in both the U.S. and China, including leading scientists, physicians, research institutions and business leaders. LAM strives to combine the experience of these innovators and achievers to provide the most effective and safest diagnostic technologies to everyone.

LAM has CLIA-registered and CAP-accredited laboratories, third-party laboratories and cGMP facilities all working toward the objective of bringing these first-class technologies into the medical community.



About IvyGene®

The IvyGene technology is owned by the Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Inc. The IvyGene test is a collection of blood tests, based on the IvyGene technology platform, for detecting the presence of cancer and quantification of cancer presence. IvyGene utilizes a multi-target approach derived from advanced DNA sequencing methods to detect the DNA methylation pattern of cell-free DNA in blood. The sequence, along with the ratio of unmethylated to methylated ctDNA, is consistent with cancer presence at the time of testing.



LAM's IvyGene test detects DNA methylation patterns consistent with the presence of cancer and provides quantitative data about the presence of cancer at the time of testing. Other companies' genetic tests that investigate DNA mutations determine the propensity or probability of developing cancer over time.

