Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Size to Grow by USD 853 million, Availability of Barcode Features in Labware to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 04:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability of barcode features in labware is one of the trends in the market. The adoption of 1D and 2D barcoded labware is increasing. Moreover, printed barcodes on glassware and plasticware are more robust than labels. This has helped in optimizing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of laboratory operations. Barcode scanning enables digital storage of information, which allows easy sharing of information. Such benefits have increased the adoption of glassware and plasticware such as barcoded bottles, cryogenic vials, test tubes, centrifugation tubes, beakers, and flasks. In addition, the growing adoption of LIMS is expected to promote the use of glassware and plasticware, which will drive the market during the forecast period.
The laboratory glassware and plasticware market size is expected to grow by USD 853 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Scope
The laboratory glassware and plasticware market report covers the following areas:
- Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market size
- Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market trends
- Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market industry analysis
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Glassware: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the extensive adoption of these products in the preparation of reagents, media, buffers, solvents, and solutions, as well as their use in storage, heating, sterilization, and incubation applications.
- Plasticware
- End-user
- Research Institutes
- Clinical Diagnostic Centers
- Academic Institutes
- Geography
- Asia: This region will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The substantial focus on material selection and designing will drive the laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth in Asia during the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- ROW
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the laboratory glassware and plasticware market, including Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd. - Through this product category, the company offers glassware such as beakers, test tubes, bottles, volumetric and round bottom flasks, pipettes, burettes, petri dishes, cylinders, and desiccators.
- Corning Inc. - This product brand offers special glassware made from type 1, class A low expansion borosilicate glass. The glassware are designed for use in both life science and chemical laboratories.
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH - The product brand offers precision glassware and plasticware such as ampules and vacules, plastic bottles, desiccators, flasks, microtubes, pipettes, and racks.
- Gerresheimer AG - This product category includes packaging and testing glassware used in pharmaceutical laboratories, such as molded and tubular glassware range under Gx and MultiShell brands.
- Merck KGaA - This product category includes labware such as ampules, beakers, bottles and caps, flasks, plates, vials, pipettes, burettes, tubes, and traps used in analytical applications, material science, life science, and chemistry.
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory glassware and plasticware market vendors
|
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 853 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.33
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
Asia at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
