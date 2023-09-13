Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Asia to account for 31% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Sep, 2023, 01:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory glassware and plasticware market is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (research institutes, clinical diagnostic centers, and academic institutes), product (glassware and plasticware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Asia is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region with significant growth opportunities for suppliers. The region dominates the laboratory glass and plastics market, with the US and Canada being the major revenue countries. The presence of a large number of major suppliers and the growing demand for glass and plastic products for pharmaceutical research and disease diagnostic applications are driving revenue growth in the market. Companies are focused on providing products that are certified for quality and sterility, which is one of the essential requirements to effectively meet the regulatory requirements of laboratories operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Citotest Scientific Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Glassco Laboratory Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Laboratory Glass Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Quark Glass, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, TECHNOSKLO s r o, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VITLAB GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Co:- The company offers laboratory glassware and plasticware such as Difco loops and needles.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (research institutes, clinical diagnostic centers, and academic institutes), product (glassware and plasticware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

  • The market share growth by the research institutes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Research institutions include those engaged in biotechnology and life science research institutes, pharmaceutical undertakings, food and beverages companies, agricultural R&I activities as well as environmental and toxicological research centers.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

  • Rising demand for glassware and plasticware in diagnostic laboratories
  • Substantial focus on material selection and designing
  • Increasing adoption of disposable plasticware

The rising demand for glassware and plasticware in diagnostic laboratories is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases, including cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and valuable cognitive system "CNS" are associated with chronic diseases, has led to an increase in the need for in vitro diagnostics by consultation with a number of reference and autonomous diagnostic laboratories. The rapid growth of the elderly population and changes in lifestyle contribute significantly to the increased prevalence of these diseases. In addition, with increasing government support, the number of diagnostic laboratories is increasing. Manufacturers focus on developing quality products that provide accurate analyses and are less susceptible to leaching effects or thermal expansion and contraction during frequent exposure to diagnostic reagents and diagnostic procedures. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The preeclampsia laboratory testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 785.73 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (consumables and instruments), test (blood test, urine test, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidence of preterm births is notably driving the preeclampsia laboratory testing market growth. 

The Laboratory Shaker Market Size is estimated to grow by USD 611.28 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.09%. This laboratory mixer market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (orbital shakers, incubator shakers, and other shakers), application (microbiology, molecular biology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications is notably driving the laboratory shaker market growth. 

What are the key data covered in this laboratory glassware and plasticware market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory glassware and plasticware market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to grow by USD 13.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Traffic Congestion and Traffic Jams to boost the market growth- Technavio

The Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector to increase by USD 868.87 million from 2021 to 2026 | Unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries to drive the growth- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.