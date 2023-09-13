Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Asia to account for 31% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory glassware and plasticware market is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (research institutes, clinical diagnostic centers, and academic institutes), product (glassware and plasticware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Asia is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region with significant growth opportunities for suppliers. The region dominates the laboratory glass and plastics market, with the US and Canada being the major revenue countries. The presence of a large number of major suppliers and the growing demand for glass and plastic products for pharmaceutical research and disease diagnostic applications are driving revenue growth in the market. Companies are focused on providing products that are certified for quality and sterility, which is one of the essential requirements to effectively meet the regulatory requirements of laboratories operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Citotest Scientific Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Glassco Laboratory Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Laboratory Glass Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Quark Glass, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, TECHNOSKLO s r o, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VITLAB GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Co:- The company offers laboratory glassware and plasticware such as Difco loops and needles.

Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (research institutes, clinical diagnostic centers, and academic institutes), product (glassware and plasticware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the research institutes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Research institutions include those engaged in biotechnology and life science research institutes, pharmaceutical undertakings, food and beverages companies, agricultural R&I activities as well as environmental and toxicological research centers.

Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rising demand for glassware and plasticware in diagnostic laboratories

Substantial focus on material selection and designing

Increasing adoption of disposable plasticware

The rising demand for glassware and plasticware in diagnostic laboratories is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases, including cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and valuable cognitive system "CNS" are associated with chronic diseases, has led to an increase in the need for in vitro diagnostics by consultation with a number of reference and autonomous diagnostic laboratories. The rapid growth of the elderly population and changes in lifestyle contribute significantly to the increased prevalence of these diseases. In addition, with increasing government support, the number of diagnostic laboratories is increasing. Manufacturers focus on developing quality products that provide accurate analyses and are less susceptible to leaching effects or thermal expansion and contraction during frequent exposure to diagnostic reagents and diagnostic procedures. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this laboratory glassware and plasticware market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory glassware and plasticware market companies.

