Laboratory Informatics Market Driven by Type of Solution- LIMS, ELN, ECM, SDMS and Global Forecasts to 2024 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory Informatics Market is estimated to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The increasing need for laboratory automation; development of integrated lab informatics solutions; need to comply with regulatory requirements; and the growing demand in biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, and CROs are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory informatics market. On the other hand, lack of integration standards and high maintenance and service cost are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare, Abbott Informatics, LabLynx, Inc, Waters, Agilent Technologies Inc, Autoscribe Informatics, Dassault Systèmes, LABWORKS LLC, KineMatik, Accelerated Technology, PerkinElmer Inc

Download FREE PDF Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1176387

Based on the type of solution, the Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented into laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic lab notebooks (ELN), chromatography data systems (CDS), electronic data capture (EDC) & clinical data management systems (CDMS), laboratory execution systems (LES), enterprise content management (ECM), and scientific data management systems (SDMS).The LIMS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the wide range of benefits associated with the use of these systems, including increased workflow efficiencies, reduced transcription errors, easy integration with other lab systems, and better regulatory compliance. Additionally, growing adoption of LIMS in biobanks and biorepositories as well as academic research organizations and CROs and CMOs create a positive impact on the growth of this market.

Based on the component, the laboratory informatics market is segmented into services and software. The services segment dominated this market in 2018. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in solution offerings by various vendors, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing need for consulting services, and the recurring nature of services. Furthermore, in terms of IT usage and skill, the life science industry relies heavily on service providers.

Get Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1176387

By region, the global laboratory informatics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market in 2018. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology in this region. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing R&D investments, growing awareness of lab informatics solutions, increase in drug development-based research, and rising pressure to comply with regulatory requirements are driving the growth of the laboratory informatics market in Asia.

Key Benefits of Purchase the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Laboratory Informatics Market and its sub segments. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Get FLAT 15% Discount on Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1176387

Table of Contents in this Report:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Type of Solution

7 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

8 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Deployment Model

9 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Industry

10 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Mr. Vishal

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports