Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Records a CAGR of 9.34%| Adherence to compliance and government regulations to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 06, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market, operating under the global health care supplies market. The latest report on the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 705.85 million, at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is primarily driven by adherence to compliance and government regulations, while constraints such as rising data security and privacy concerns may stymie industry expansion.
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Segmentation
- Deployment
- On-premise LIMS
- Cloud-based LIMS
- Geographic Landscape
- MEA
- South America
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
The segments LIMS will gain considerable market share. When opposed to cloud-based deployment, on-premises LIMS gives superior data security and control. Large companies with sufficient resources are less likely to switch to alternative options owing to the fact that owning and maintaining a server raises the perceived level of data security
Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market report covers the following areas:
- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size
- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Trends
- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adherence to compliance and government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory information management system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laboratory information management system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laboratory information management system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
AI Market in Recruitment Industry by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 705.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.35
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: System software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: On-premise LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: On-premise LIMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud-based LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cloud-based LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Cloud-based LIMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 43: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories - Key News
- Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 10.4 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc.
- 10.5 Autoscribe Informatics
- Exhibit 52: Autoscribe Informatics - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Autoscribe Informatics - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Autoscribe Informatics - Key offerings
- 10.6 Illumina Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Illumina Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Illumina Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Illumina Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 58: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 LabLynx Inc.
- Exhibit 59: LabLynx Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: LabLynx Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: LabLynx Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 LabVantage Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 62: LabVantage Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: LabVantage Solutions Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: LabVantage Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 LabWare Inc.
- Exhibit 65: LabWare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: LabWare Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: LabWare Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.
- Exhibit 68: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 71: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Shimadzu Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Shimadzu Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 76: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 81: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article