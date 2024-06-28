Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market size is set to grow by USD 1.62 billion from 2024-2028, increase in recent developments in LIMS to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period. Increase in recent developments in lims is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of SaaS-based LIMS. However, increasing data security and privacy concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Component (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Companies are increasingly adopting Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) due to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency benefits. SaaS LIMS offers flexibility and short implementation times, enabling remote data access through web browsers. This reduces implementation costs and enhances investment returns. Small and mid-sized labs, which may not have dedicated IT budgets, find SaaS an attractive option. Popular SaaS LIMS vendors include CloudLIMS, FreezerPro, ChemWare, and EUSOFT. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the LIMS market during the forecast period.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and accurate laboratory data management. Machines, such as Analyzers and Instruments, generate vast amounts of data daily. This data must be managed effectively to ensure accurate results and compliance with regulations. Advanced features like Expandable Capacity and Findability are trending in the LIMS market. These features enable easy access to data and scalability as laboratory needs grow. Additionally, the integration of Biopharmacy and Research sectors is driving innovation in the LIMS market. Overall, the market is focused on providing Solutions that are Tech-Logical, Cost-Effective, and Regulatory-Compliant.

Market Challenges

Businesses and government healthcare agencies increasingly choose cloud-based Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of access. Cloud deployment offers centralized data storage, high-speed networks, and seamless integration with existing systems. Key benefits include lower initial costs, simplified software management, robust security, and dependable performance. However, potential data breaches may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market faces several challenges. One key challenge is ensuring data consistency and accuracy across various laboratory processes. Another challenge is integrating new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, into existing LIMS systems. Additionally, ensuring data security and compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR is a significant challenge. Furthermore, the need for real-time data access and analysis is increasing, requiring LIMS solutions to be scalable and flexible. Lastly, training staff to effectively use LIMS systems and ensuring their continued support is essential for successful implementation.

Segment Overview

This laboratory information management system (lims) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premise

1.2 Cloud-based Component 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 On-premise- The on-premises LIMS market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for secure and customizable data management solutions. These systems offer organizations control over data storage, access, and configuration, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations. Key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. And Labworks LLC, provide tailored solutions for specific industries and offer regular updates and user-driven customization options. Market trends include advanced data analytics and visualization tools, enhancing decision-making capabilities. Regulatory requirements in sectors like healthcare and pharmaceuticals further fuel the adoption of on-premises LIMS solutions.

Research Analysis

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market encompasses innovative solutions designed for managing and optimizing data-driven operations in various laboratories and research facilities. These systems facilitate the organization and execution of experiments and tests, ensuring accurate and efficient data collection and analysis. Compliance with regulations such as 21 CFR Part 11 is crucial, and LIMS solutions enable adherence through secure data management and electronic signatures. In the realm of medical cannabis, cannabis testing laboratories leverage these systems for sample tracking, data analysis, and result reporting. IT solutions, including those provided by skilled IT professionals, play a vital role in implementing and integrating LIMS software within laboratories. Operational efficiency is significantly enhanced through workflows optimized by these systems, enabling pipeline analysis and informed decision-making. Data center providers ensure the necessary infrastructure and security for hosting and managing laboratory data.

Market Research Overview

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market encompasses solutions that manage and automate laboratory operations, from sample receipt to result reporting. These systems utilize advanced technologies such as RFID, barcoding, and LIMS software to streamline workflows, enhance data accuracy, and improve overall efficiency. LIMS market offerings include modules for inventory management, quality control, data analysis, and reporting. The global LIMS market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for automation in laboratories, rising focus on data-driven research, and the need for regulatory compliance. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning technologies in LIMS solutions is driving innovation and enhancing their capabilities.

