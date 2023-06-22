Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market size to grow by USD 907.08 million from 2022 to 2027; the emergence of SaaS-based LIMS to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size is set to grow by USD 907.08 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.08%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Component

Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. LIMS, generally deployed on-premises, provides better data security with high control compared to that of cloud-based deployment. Large firms with enough resources are adopting these solutions. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market include Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offering

Agile Frameworks LLC - The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that allows for managing samples with a chain-of-custody process.

Benchling Inc. - The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that serves as a central productivity hub to manage lab data, workflows, and teams and increase lab operational efficiency.

Broughton Software Ltd. - The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that helps us to manage Quality Control data easily and efficiently.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Adherence to compliance and government regulations is the major driver impacting the growth of the laboratory information management system market. Industries such as food and beverage and healthcare must adhere to stringent regulatory rules. As a result, laboratories are automating data processing to remove the risks associated with misuse of information and erroneous analysis. The regulations also require data to be easily accessible and securely stored for a long period of time. This raises laboratory IT investment and increases LIMS usage. Furthermore, various other regulations are put in place to ensure that a laboratory is following all the proper procedures. Hence, the above factors will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of SaaS-based LIMS is the major trend driving the growth of the laboratory information management system market. The high demand for bio-banking is another major factor supporting the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market share growth. The LIMS solution effectively manages and tracks data quality, bio-species location, security, compliances, end-user billing, and patient demographics which is required for the research and plays an essential role for the biobank. In addition, LIMS also helps in improving the sampling of data that involves different laboratories, FDA, and partner organizations and integrating research information. Hence the above-mentioned factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Increasing data security and privacy concerns are the major restriction to the growth of the laboratory information management system market. Key factors such as cost-effectiveness and ease of accessibility have attracted many organizations to prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises solutions. As a result, cost-effective cloud deployment with better features and agility is the best option for such organizations. The IT in government healthcare agencies is adopting cloud technologies which have become an integral part of it. Hence, the implementation of LIMS and the data stored in the cloud are likely to be leaked which restricts the growth of the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory information management system (LIMS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors

The document management systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,219.47 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and solutions), type (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift from on-premises to cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The eDiscovery software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,309.1 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and off-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising volume of electronic data is a key factor driving the growth of the eDiscovery software market.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 907.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

