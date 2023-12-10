Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market to grow by USD 897.05 million from 2022 to 2023 | Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC and more among the key companies in the market -Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Dec, 2023, 20:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market insights -

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others
  • Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market was valued at USD 897.05 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 358.10 million. The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 907.08 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.08% according to Technavio.

Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that includes a consistent user interface across the entire application, and high configurability to allow numerous filtering options to allow users to see the data that is most important to them.
  • Agile Frameworks LLC: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that allows for managing samples with a chain-of-custody process, starting in the field with sample creation, to maintain consistency and compliance.
  • Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that is designed for lab owners and pathologists to help manage the daily operations of the lab efficiently and grow the business.

Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) marketMarket dynamics

Major drivers – 

  • Adherence to compliance and government regulations
  • The rise in chronic diseases and the aging population
  • High demand for bio-banking

KEY challenges – 

  • Increasing data security and privacy concerns
  • Issues with data migration from existing LIMS to new systems
  • High implementation and maintenance costs

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Event Management as a Service Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Event management as a service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 391.33 million. The rising number of events and meetings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security issues may impede the market growth. 

Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
  7. Market Segmentaion by Component
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Aircraft Tire Market to increase by USD 323.52 million during 2023-2028, Rising demand for landing gear retrofitting to drive the growth - Technavio

Aircraft Tire Market to increase by USD 323.52 million during 2023-2028, Rising demand for landing gear retrofitting to drive the growth - Technavio

The aircraft tire market size is expected to grow by USD 323.52 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Combined heat and power market to grow by USD 9.35 billion from 2023 to 2028, APAC accounts for 52% of market growth - Technavio

Combined heat and power market to grow by USD 9.35 billion from 2023 to 2028, APAC accounts for 52% of market growth - Technavio

The combined heat and power market size is expected to grow by USD 9.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.