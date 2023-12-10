Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market to grow by USD 897.05 million from 2022 to 2023 | Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC and more among the key companies in the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (software and services), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market was valued at USD 897.05 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 358.10 million. The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 907.08 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.08% according to Technavio.

Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that includes a consistent user interface across the entire application, and high configurability to allow numerous filtering options to allow users to see the data that is most important to them.

The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that includes a consistent user interface across the entire application, and high configurability to allow numerous filtering options to allow users to see the data that is most important to them. Agile Frameworks LLC: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that allows for managing samples with a chain-of-custody process, starting in the field with sample creation, to maintain consistency and compliance.

The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that allows for managing samples with a chain-of-custody process, starting in the field with sample creation, to maintain consistency and compliance. Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that is designed for lab owners and pathologists to help manage the daily operations of the lab efficiently and grow the business.

Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market– Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Adherence to compliance and government regulations

The rise in chronic diseases and the aging population

High demand for bio-banking

KEY challenges –

Increasing data security and privacy concerns

Issues with data migration from existing LIMS to new systems

High implementation and maintenance costs

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Event Management as a Service Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Event management as a service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 391.33 million. The rising number of events and meetings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security issues may impede the market growth.

Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentaion by Component Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio