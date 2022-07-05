Laboratory Information System Market Size to Reach USD 832.24 Million Globally by 2026 at 9.04 % CAGR | Technavio

To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report

Laboratory Information System Market 2022-2026: Scope

The laboratory information system market report covers the following areas:

Laboratory Information System Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving growth in the laboratory information system market is the need for laboratory automation . Laboratory automation is gaining traction as a viable alternative for addressing the labor shortage and reducing manual intervention in laboratory processes. The use of dedicated workstations and software to configure instruments that can automate common laboratory activities improves lab productivity and allows individual researchers to focus on more critical tasks. The presence of supervisory standards, as well as stringent regulatory criteria for error-free results, encourages the creation of efficiencies with repeatable outcomes. Laboratory information systems offer an effective solution as they facilitate, advance, and improve the productivity and efficiency of laboratory processes significantly.

Laboratory Information System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Laboratory Information System Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Soft Solutions Corp.

Cerner Corp.

Comp Pro Med Inc.

CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Orchard Software Corp.

Soft Computer Consultants Inc

Sunquest Information Systems Inc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

