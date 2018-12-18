Laboratory Mixer Market by product, by end user - Global Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing research activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to drive the overall growth of the laboratory mixers market.



The laboratory mixers market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2018 to USD 1.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The laboratory mixers market is driven primarily by the increasing R&D activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. However, the high cost of advanced laboratory mixers and long equipment lifespan are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The laboratory mixers market, by end user, has been categorized into research laboratories and institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.The research laboratories and institutes segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.



The growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of research laboratories in developing countries are major drivers for the growth of this end-user segment.



North America projected to hold the largest market share in 2018.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for laboratory mixers, followed by Europe.The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies.



These factors are supporting growth in the field of life science research, which in turn has contributed to the adoption of laboratory mixers.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the laboratory mixers market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 47%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 24%, Directors: 36%, and Others: 40%

•?By Region: North America: 34%, Europe: 50%, APAC: 8%, and RoW: 8%



The laboratory mixers market comprises major providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Corning (US), Scientific Industries (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cole-Parmer (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), and IKA Works (Germany), and other players. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the laboratory mixers market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the laboratory mixers market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of product, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall laboratory mixers market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



