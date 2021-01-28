Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Worth $ 1283.50 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Overview

The global laboratory proficiency testing market is predominantly driven by the growing number of new proficiency testing programs being propelled by key players. Additionally, the growing adoption of laboratory proficiency testing due to stringent regulations as well as a rising focus on diagnostic laboratories due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also driving the growth of the market. Proficiency testing helps to assure that the tests for the detection of the novel coronavirus are being rendered accurately, processed, and administered appropriately to obtain high precision and confidence in results.

Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration to assure the quality of the food and drug products are expected to drive the global laboratory proficiency testing market. Due to severe regulations, various laboratories across the globe are opting for laboratory proficiency testing. Besides, the increasing demand for testing water to determine levels of contamination and its portability is anticipated to nudge the global laboratory proficiency testing market to expand in the following years.

The major players in the market are LGC Limited (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), Merck (Germany), College of American Pathologists (US), American Proficiency Institute (US), Waters Corporation (US), QACS (Greece), FAPAS (UK), and AOAC (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market On the basis of Industry Type, Technology, and Geography.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Industry Type

Clinical Diagnostics



Microbiology



Pharmaceuticals



Biologics



Others

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction



Immunoassays



Chromatography



Spectrometry



Other Technologies

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Hemoglobinopathies Market by Type (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, and Other Hb Variants Diseases), by Therapy (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, and other Hb Variants Diseases), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Apoptosis Assay Kit Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Others), by Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Stem Cell Research, Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Preclinical CRO Market by Service (bioanalysis and DMPK studies, toxicology testing, and others), by End use (biopharmaceutical companies, government and academic institutes, and medical device companies), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Human Recombinant Insulin Market by Product (Regular (short acting) insulin, NPH (intermediate acting) insulin and premixed human insulins insulin), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies and others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 9 breast implant manufacturers: Leading visionaries in cosmetic surgeries

Visualize Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research