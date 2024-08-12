Laboratory Shaker Market size is set to grow by USD 759.5 million from 2024-2028, Increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory shaker market size is estimated to grow by USD 759.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards digital interface of laboratory shakers. However, high cost of laboratory shakers poses a challenge. Key market players include Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biosan, Boekel Scientific, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., Eppendorf SE, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, JEIOTECH, OHAUS Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Scilogex LLC, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Union Scientific LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global laboratory shaker market 2024-2028

Laboratory Shaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 759.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Key companies profiled Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biosan, Boekel Scientific, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., Eppendorf SE, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, JEIOTECH, OHAUS Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Scilogex LLC, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Union Scientific LLC

Market Driver

Laboratory shakers have evolved from analog interfaces to digital ones, becoming a growing trend in the market. Digital shakers, such as Orbit Digital Shakers from Labnet International and Stuart Orbital Shakers by Bibby Scientific, offer digital interfaces with LED displays for setting shaking speed and operation time. These parameters can be easily selected using a knob, making these shakers suitable for use in incubators. Digital shakers provide improved test procedure repeatability through accurate time tracking, continuity of usage, and RPM settings. The non-stop optical motor, enabled by the digital interface, ensures instantaneous speed adjustment and balance maintenance for reproducible results. With features like built-in digital timers with countdown functions, these lab shakers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Laboratory Shaker market is witnessing significant growth due to the prevalence of various life-threatening diseases and limited operations in healthcare and industrial fields. Laboratory mixers, including shakers, are essential tools for blending, stirring, and mixing substances during laboratory tasks. Effective treatment concepts in areas like cancer and cell therapy require precise mixing, making shakers indispensable. The market includes both digital and analog devices, with Orbital Shakers being popular due to their ability to provide orbital, gyratory, linear, and rotary motion. Environmental testing laboratories and food testing laboratories heavily rely on these devices for microbiological cultures. The healthcare expenditure, drug development activities, and clinical trials contribute to the market's growth. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals and research institutions, also boosts the demand for laboratory shakers. These devices are used for mixing various substances in flasks and beakers at different speeds and environmental conditions. Motorized platforms with stabilizing bases and analog or digital controllers ensure accurate and efficient mixing.

Market Challenges

Laboratory shakers are essential equipment for mixing and incubating various solutions in laboratories. The market for laboratory shakers is diverse, offering different types of shakers with varying features and price points. Thermo Fisher Scientific's MaxQ 8000 Incubated Stackable Shaker is a high-end product, priced around USD14,000 - USD16,000 , featuring contamination-reducing HEPA filtration, single-piece chamber, and tight temperature uniformity for sensitive applications. The Thermo Fisher Scientific MaxQ 3000 Benchtop Shaker, priced around USD5,000 - USD7,000 , offers uniform agitation at speeds up to 500 rpm and is suitable for diagnostic testing, cell cultures, and solubility studies. Eppendorf's New Brunswick Innova 2050 benchtop open-air platform shaker costs around USD3,000 - USD5,000 and accommodates 3 x 2 L flasks, offering speeds of 25-500 rpm for culturing a wide range of cell types. The New Brunswick Innova 44/44R incubator shaker with optional refrigeration costs around USD15,000 - USD20,000 and offers temperature capabilities for culturing various organisms in flasks up to 5 L. However, the high cost of these devices is a significant challenge for laboratories with limited capital investments, hindering the growth of the market.

The Laboratory Shaker Market encompasses various types of equipment used for stirring and mixing substances in flasks and beakers. These devices are essential in environmental and food testing laboratories, as well as in healthcare industries for drug development activities, clinical trials, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Challenges in this market include the need for precise mixing and control of environmental conditions for microbiological cultures. Digital and analog devices, such as motorized platforms with stabilizing bases, analog and digital controllers, and Orbital Shakers, offer solutions for stirring at different speeds and motion types like gyratory, linear, and orbital. Industrial fields, including research activities, healthcare, and food industries, rely on the quality of products and laboratory applications such as cell growth, dissolution-based studies, and automatic orbital shakers to ensure accurate results. Health issues and environmental conditions necessitate the use of laboratory equipment for mixing microbes and maintaining optimal conditions. The industrial equipment and experimental equipment sectors continue to drive market growth, with a focus on improving efficiency, reducing human error, and ensuring consistent product quality.

Segment Overview

This laboratory shaker market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Orbital shakers

1.2 Incubator shakers

1.3 Other shakers Application 2.1 Microbiology

2.2 Molecular biology

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Orbital shakers- The Laboratory Shaker Market refers to the business sector supplying and manufacturing equipment used for mixing and agitating samples in laboratories. These devices ensure consistent results in various chemical reactions and experiments. Key players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, and VWR International. Growth is driven by increasing research and development activities and rising demand for automated laboratory solutions.

Research Analysis

The Laboratory Shaker market encompasses essential tools used in laboratories for blending, stirring, and mixing substances, primarily in the context of scientific research and treatments for various disorders and life-threatening diseases. Prevalence of health issues and the need for effective treatments have led to the increasing use of Laboratory Shakers in research activities, particularly in the fields of cancer treatments, cell therapy, and microbiological cultures. These devices, which include Orbital Shakers, facilitate the optimal mixing of substances under specific environmental conditions. Laboratories rely on these tools for various tasks, from simple blending to complex stirring processes. The potential applications of Laboratory Shakers are vast, making them indispensable tools in the scientific community. The market for Laboratory Shakers is driven by the ongoing research and development in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, where they play a crucial role in the discovery and production of new treatments and concepts.

Market Research Overview

The Laboratory Shaker market encompasses the demand for essential tools used in laboratories for blending, stirring, and mixing substances, primarily in the context of laboratory mixers or orbital shakers. These devices are crucial for various applications, including microbiological cultures, environmental testing laboratories, food testing laboratories, and healthcare industries. With the prevalence of life-threatening diseases and disorders, the need for effective treatments and advanced healthcare infrastructure has led to an increased focus on laboratory applications. Orbital Shakers are a popular type of laboratory shaker, offering both gyratory and linear or orbital motion.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Orbital Shakers



Incubator Shakers



Other Shakers

Application

Microbiology



Molecular Biology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

