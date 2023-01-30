Laboratory shaker market size to increase by USD 611.28 million; Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

North America will account for 34% of the global Laboratory shaker market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Shaker Market 2023-2027

North America will account for 34% of the market growth of the global laboratory shaker market. Factors such as the increased investments in R&D in the biomedical and life sciences industry and the presence of many established vendors are driving the growth of the laboratory shaker market in North America. The Laboratory Shaker Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 611.28 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.09%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The laboratory shaker market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers laboratory shakers that include analog shakers that have a speed range of 30 - 250 RPM, and can carry a max load of 35lbs.

- The company offers laboratory shakers that include analog shakers that have a speed range of 30 - 250 RPM, and can carry a max load of 35lbs. Biosan - The company offers laboratory shakers that come with choice of five (5) interchangeable platforms, a brushless motor with a guaranteed service life up to 35,000 hours and an automatic loading balancing system.

- The company offers laboratory shakers that come with choice of five (5) interchangeable platforms, a brushless motor with a guaranteed service life up to 35,000 hours and an automatic loading balancing system. Boekel Scientific - The company offers laboratory shakers that provide gentle continuous mixing of specimens in blood tubes, microcentrifuge tubes, glass vials, or plates, and can operate in variable speeds from 4-24 rotations per minute.

- The company offers laboratory shakers that provide gentle continuous mixing of specimens in blood tubes, microcentrifuge tubes, glass vials, or plates, and can operate in variable speeds from 4-24 rotations per minute. Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - The company offers laboratory shakers that offer orbital shaking action with 16-mm orbit that are ideal for larger samples and a built-in digital timer and variable speed control to 300 rpm.

- The company offers laboratory shakers that offer orbital shaking action with 16-mm orbit that are ideal for larger samples and a built-in digital timer and variable speed control to 300 rpm. To know about all vendor offerings - Buy the report

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications, increased adoption of temperature-controlled laboratory mixing equipment, and rapid growth of laboratory automation systems. However, the high cost of shakers is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into orbital shakers, incubator shakers, and other shakers. The orbital shakers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The lateral flow assay components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.76 million . The rising efforts in research and development are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in regulations and inconsistency in test results may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rising efforts in research and development are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in regulations and inconsistency in test results may impede the market growth. The bioprocess technology market size is expected to increase to USD 55.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27%. The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the bioprocess technology market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained laboratory professionals may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this laboratory shaker market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laboratory shaker market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory shaker market vendors.

Laboratory Shaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 611.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biosan, Boekel Scientific, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., Eppendorf SE, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, JEIOTECH, Perkin Elmer Inc, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Scilogex LLC, SPECTRA LAB INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Torrey Pines Scientific Inc., Union Scientific LLC, and VWR International LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Orbital shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Orbital shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Orbital shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Orbital shakers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Orbital shakers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Incubator shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Incubator shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Incubator shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Incubator shakers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Incubator shakers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Other shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Other shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Other shakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Other shakers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Other shakers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Microbiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Microbiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Microbiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Microbiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Microbiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Molecular biology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Molecular biology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Molecular biology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Molecular biology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Molecular biology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Benchmark Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 107: Benchmark Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Benchmark Scientific Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Benchmark Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Biosan

Exhibit 113: Biosan - Overview



Exhibit 114: Biosan - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Biosan - Key offerings

11.6 Boekel Scientific

Exhibit 116: Boekel Scientific - Overview



Exhibit 117: Boekel Scientific - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Boekel Scientific - Key offerings

11.7 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Exhibit 119: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 122: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 123: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Eppendorf SE

Exhibit 128: Eppendorf SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eppendorf SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Eppendorf SE - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eppendorf SE - Key offerings

11.10 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Grant Instruments ( Cambridge ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Exhibit 135: Grant Instruments ( Cambridge ) Ltd. - Overview

) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 136: Grant Instruments ( Cambridge ) Ltd. - Product / Service

) Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 137: Grant Instruments ( Cambridge ) Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG

Exhibit 138: Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG - Key offerings

11.13 IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG

Exhibit 141: IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG - Overview



Exhibit 142: IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG - Key offerings

11.14 JEIOTECH

Exhibit 144: JEIOTECH - Overview



Exhibit 145: JEIOTECH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: JEIOTECH - Key offerings

11.15 Perkin Elmer Inc

Exhibit 147: Perkin Elmer Inc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Perkin Elmer Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Perkin Elmer Inc - Key news



Exhibit 150: Perkin Elmer Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Perkin Elmer Inc - Segment focus

11.16 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Exhibit 152: Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings

11.17 VWR International LLC

Exhibit 155: VWR International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: VWR International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: VWR International LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

