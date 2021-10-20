Laboratory Shaker Market to record 6.69% CAGR from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Laboratory Shaker Market

Avantor Inc.: The company offers microplate shakers with microprocessor control.

Benchmark Scientific Inc.: The company offers laboratory shakers under the brand name Orbi-Shaker XL.

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.: The company offers incubator shakers that perform orbital shaking under temperature-controlled conditions.

Laboratory Shaker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Orbital Shakers



Incubator Shakers



Other Shakers

Application

Microbiology



Molecular Biology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The laboratory shaker market is driven by increased adoption of temperature-controlled laboratory mixing equipment, rapid growth of laboratory automation systems, and increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications.

Laboratory Shaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 506.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Boekel Scientific, Corning Inc., Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, IKA-Werke GmbH & CO. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

