Laboratory supply wholesaling market to grow by USD 14.76 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 42% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory supply wholesaling market size is expected to grow by USD 14.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, healthcare, academic and research institutions, and others), product (equipment and instruments, chemical and reagents, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Supply Wholesaling Market 2023-2027

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American market is dominated by the US and Canada because these countries have several laboratories, academic institutions, and well-established healthcare industries. Furthermore, the number of new products, such as drugs, vaccines, and medical disposables is rising owing to the noteworthy growth of the US biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Company Profile:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Astflick Group Ltd., CellPath Ltd., Chargen Life Sciences LLP, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Dominique Dutscher SAS, Focus Technology Co. Ltd., LAT Labor und Analyse Technik GmbH, McKesson Corp., Mediq, MG Scientific Inc., Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Nobuson, OxyMed Healthcare Laboratories and Scientific Supplies, Rogo S.L.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers laboratory supplies wholesaling equipment such as PPE kits, rapid tests, and environmental soil tester kits to hospitals and pharmacies.

Laboratory Supply Wholesaling Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies make significant investments in drug development and allocate a huge part of their profit toward research.

Laboratory Supply Wholesaling Market: Driver & Trend:

Key Drivers-

The increasing investments in drug discovery

High prevalence of infectious diseases

Increasing demand for contract research organizations

The increasing investments in drug discovery is the key factor driving market growth. Due to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized medicine, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their R&D investments to discover new drugs.

What are the key data covered in this laboratory supply wholesaling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory supply wholesaling market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory supply wholesaling market companies.

