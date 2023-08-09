Laboratory water purifier market to grow by USD 2,372.56 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing focus on food safety drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory water purifier market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,372.56 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.86%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The laboratory water purifier market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Avidity Science LLC, Biobase Biodusty Shandong Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Labconco Corp., LOC Scientific Inc., Marlo Inc., Membrane Solutions LLC, MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Metrohm AG, ResinTech Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veer O Metals Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

Laboratory water purifier market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (Type II, Type I, and Type III), Type (Point of use, Large central systems, and Clinical analyzers), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The Type II segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, water purifier type II is used for the feed of a Type I system or laboratory equipment, such as autoclaves, dishwashers, and water baths. They are more economical than Type I water purifiers and can be set up in any facility with ease. Since water is the most common liquid used, end-users just need to connect the system to tap water and use it. To cater to the growing need, leading market vendors are providing products with the relevant technologies to cater to the needs of end-users. Hence, such factors drive the type II segment of the laboratory water purifier market during the forecast period.

Laboratory water purifier market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing focus on food safety drives the laboratory water purifier market.

drives the laboratory water purifier market. To conduct quality checks on end-products in the food industry, manufacturers install ultrapure water purification systems.

The Global Food Safety Partnership (GFSP), an initiative dedicated to supporting and promoting global cooperation for capacity building in food safety, will assess food safety systems and suggest system based Interventions.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global laboratory water purifier market during the forecast period.

Significant Trend

Growing applications of laboratory water purifiers is an emerging laboratory water purifier market trend.

is an emerging laboratory water purifier market trend. Laboratory water purifiers are used in analytical chemistry, clinical analysis, environmental testing, food and beverage analysis, and forensic analysis.

But in gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), purified water is used to prepare blanks, standards, and samples pre-treatment. In this, all sample preconditioning shall have a type I water requirement in the case of Mass Spectrometry.

Hence, such trends are expected to support the growth of the global laboratory water purifier market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The stringent regulatory procedures challenge the laboratory water purifier market growth.

challenge the laboratory water purifier market growth. Laboratory water purifiers must be in conformity with International and Regional Regulations before they are launched in the market.

But Laws and regulations regarding the approval process for these devices vary across countries. This is a challenge faced by multinational companies and the launch of such products may be delayed by any changes to the regulatory policies during the product development period.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the global laboratory water purifier market during the forecast period.

Laboratory water purifier market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that is offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in Europe . The high use of laboratory water purifiers in the numerous research institutions and pharmaceutical organizations present in the region drives the growth of the market in the region. Owing to factors such as a growing number of biological research activities in different sectors, as well as the presence of key players, the market in Europe is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this laboratory water purifier market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory water purifier market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laboratory water purifier market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laboratory water purifier market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory water purifier market vendors

Laboratory water purifier market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,372.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avidity Science LLC, Biobase Biodusty Shandong Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Labconco Corp., LOC Scientific Inc., Marlo Inc., Membrane Solutions LLC, MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Metrohm AG, ResinTech Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veer O Metals Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

