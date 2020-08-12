LaborChart Workforce Management Solution Announces Strategic Relationship With Viewpoint

Viewpoint is a leading global provider of integrated software solutions for the construction industry – helping contractors to digitize operations and transform their businesses for increased productivity, lower risk and higher margins through its integrated, cloud-based ViewpointOn e suite of solutions . The integration between LaborChart and Viewpoint merges two critical systems and their data, allowing contractors to better manage their accounting, projects and people from one platform.

The partnership eliminates duplicate data entry, ensures data accuracy, and ultimately, allows contractors to leverage real-time information to make better project and workforce decisions.

Contractors who currently utilize Viewpoint products have the unique opportunity to integrate their existing data into LaborChart using the proprietary QuickConnec t TM integration process. QuickConnectTM syncs Viewpoint data into LaborChart with little to no effort from technology and administration teams, in as little as five business days. The QuickConnect process, pioneered by LaborChart, continues to revolutionize the integration processes in the construction industry.

"We built QuickConnectTM to make integrations between systems like Viewpoint and LaborChart easy for contractors," says Hunter Browning, CTO of LaborChart. "By answering just six easy questions, we can connect data-rich systems in less than one work week. QuickConnectTM replaces those expensive integration systems and issue-ridden development teams."

The partnership developed after discovering a large number of shared customers between LaborChart and Viewpoint, many of whom were already sharing data between the two systems. Understanding the value that has been created by the integration, and the future potential for the construction industry, it was an easy decision for both sides to formalize a partnership.

"When I was a contractor, I used Viewpoint Spectrum," says Ben Schultz, CEO of LaborChart. "I'm aware of how powerful that software is by itself. To have that information fully integrated into a workforce management software—part of me wishes I could go back to contracting and use it."

ABOUT LABORCHART

LaborChart is a leading provider of workforce management software for the construction industry. The platform helps businesses manage employee scheduling, dispatching, forecasting and communication. Built from a unique blend of construction and software expertise, LaborChart helps contractors of all trades organize their largest and most valuable company asset–their workforce–into one secure and easy-to-manage platform. For more information, visit laborchart.co m .

