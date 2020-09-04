LaborDayOn: 200+ Jobs Available at Batteries Plus Bulbs

HARTLAND, Wis., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus Bulbs, a national retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services, is joining Red Wing Shoes' #LaborDayOn campaign to highlight available career opportunities this Labor Day weekend. The campaign is meant to help the 25 million currently unemployed Americans connect with employers who are looking to hire.

Batteries Plus Bulbs understands that many people looking for work are hoping to serve their local communities. The retailer has over 700 stores in 47 states. Many of the stores are independently owned franchises and operate as small, local businesses. Open positions at Batteries Plus Bulbs include warehouse associates, store managers, repair technicians and sales and customer service roles at its corporate headquarters.

"We know there are many dedicated Americans looking for jobs right now, and through #LaborDayOn we want to help them find jobs in our stores, distribution centers and corporate headquarters," said Carole Witkowski, vice president of human resources for Batteries Plus Bulbs. "If you're interested in a company that invests in the success of its individual employees and thrives on collaboration, Batteries Plus Bulbs might be what you're looking for."

The retailer offers essential items such as thermometer batteries and laptop chargers as well as phone repair services that help people stay connected with loved ones while they may remain safely distant. Because of its essential status, Batteries Plus Bulbs stores have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing reliable jobs for associates.

For a full listing of Batteries Plus Bulbs' more than 200 currently available career opportunities, visit batteriesplus.com/career.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

SOURCE Batteries Plus Bulbs

Related Links

https://www.batteriesplus.com

