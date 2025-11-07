Laborie Announces Agreement to Acquire the JADA® System from Organon

The acquisition expands Laborie's obstetrics portfolio and demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering innovative, proven solutions to physicians and patients globally.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. ("Laborie") announced it has entered into an agreement with Organon, a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, to acquire the JADA® System, an innovative FDA-cleared device for the rapid control and treatment of abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage, when conservative management is warranted. The JADA System has launched in over 20 countries and is currently available in more than 2,000 hospitals across the United States.

The transaction, valued up to $465 million, is comprised of $440 million paid at closing and includes a milestone payment of up to $25 million subject to the achievement of certain 2026 revenue targets. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"Childbirth is one of the most personal and profound moments in a woman's life, and every mother deserves to feel supported throughout it. The JADA System helps care teams provide treatment when it matters most and being part of that mission is something we hold with deep pride and purpose at Laborie." said Chris Smith, President and CEO of Laborie. "We are equally inspired by the dedication and strength of the commercial team behind the JADA and we are excited to have them join Laborie to help accelerate our growth in the obstetrics market."

"I am incredibly proud of the work the JADA team and Organon have done to help more than 136,000 mothers in over 20 countries and position JADA as a recognized standard of care in postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) management" said Organon interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Morrissey. "This transaction puts a med tech asset in the hands of Laborie, a leading medical technology innovator with an established history in maternal health well-positioned to further expand access to JADA for the benefit of mothers globally."

"Patricia Industries is proud to welcome the JADA System and its talented team to Laborie," said Sofia Gerard, Principal at Patricia Industries, a part of investor AB and owner of Laborie. "This addition highlights Laborie's dedication to improving maternal health outcomes globally and brings a proven, innovative option that complements our portfolio of technologies in maternal health."

"We are excited to accelerate Laborie's growth and support its mission with the acquisition of the JADA system – a product that provides an important treatment option for caregivers and mothers around the world," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB and owner of Laborie. "This transaction reflects Patricia Industries' commitment to growing our platform companies through acquisitions that enable them to pursue their inspirational missions while enhancing their portfolio innovation and long-term profitable growth – aligning with our organization's purpose of creating value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses."

Advisors

Guggenheim acted as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisors to Laborie.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Gastroenterology, and Obstetrics. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

SOURCE Laborie Medical Technologies