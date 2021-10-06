Laborie Medical Technologies Unveils New Brand, Visual Identity, Vision, Mission and Values. Tweet this

Our Mission is to operate everyday as a world-class specialist medical company making and advancing technologies that preserve and restore human dignity. We do that today by helping people with pelvic and gastrointestinal conditions live normal lives, and by helping mothers and babies have safe deliveries."

Over the past 54 years, Laborie has grown both organically and inorganically, building an extensive portfolio of innovative products and services in the clinical areas of Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. Going forward the company will serve those specialties through three customer-focused business segments: UR, GI, and OB.

"Our new brand identity provides a visual representation of who we are. It was purpose built to reflect a positive, dignified human experience for our employees, our business partners, our customers and their patients," said Matt Valego, Vice President, Global Marketing at Laborie. "Our mission and intention are declared in our new tagline — For Dignity. For Life. Dignity is what we bring to patients. It's the belief we have in our own worth and in the worth of others, and it's what drives us and everything we do as a company and as individual people."

"We have refreshed and updated our company core values, which drive our day-to-day behaviors and make us ONE Laborie — further connecting the more than 800 employees to our vision and mission across the 110 countries where we do business," said Andrea Cline, CHRO at Laborie. "Our values shape our culture and make Laborie stand out as a great place to work."

To see Laborie's new brand and learn more about its business, visit laborie.com.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health.

We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity.

Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class Clinical Education & Information program. For more information visit www.laborie.com .



About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owners are the Wallenberg foundations.

About Investor AB

Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies. We have a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, as well as industrial experience, our network and financial strength, we work continuously to support our companies to remain or become best-in-class.

SOURCE Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.

