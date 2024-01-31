Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with Admiral Beverage Corporation

"Lean Body Protein drinks continue to deliver ingredients and better-for-you products that our consumers are looking for. This product can be used for all occasions from On the Go Breakfast, On the Go lunch or Afternoon Snack and into the evenings. We are excited to build our partnership with Lean Body. Our Retail Accounts are excited to have this product for their consumers to enjoy. We look forward to growth and partnership in the years to come." Says Robyn Bryant, VP of Marketing at Admiral Beverage Corporation.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes were recently rated #1 protein shake by Forbes Health and contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar. The meal replacement shakes are available in eight delicious flavors. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

About Admiral Beverage Corporation

Admiral Beverage and affiliated companies have been providing first-class service to their customers for over 50 years. In 1945 Newell Sargent, formerly employed by George W. Clayton College for Boys, took a leap of faith into the soft drink business after a meeting with a Denver Pepsi-Cola bottler. What started as a single production line and sales center producing, bottling, and distributing Pepsi-Co and Nesbitt Orange for two counties in Wyoming developed into numerous facilities throughout the Rocky Mountain West. They eventually began distributing hundreds of brands and now have over 2,000 employees. Admiral Beverage has grown to become a successful beverage production and transportation company that branches across a ten-state territory.

Learn more at https://www.admiralbeverage.com/

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape and stay healthy for life.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America and are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com.

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/ ).

SOURCE LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.