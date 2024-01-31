Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with Admiral Beverage Corporation

News provided by

LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.

31 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition has announced a drink distribution agreement with Wyoming-based Admiral Beverage Corporation.

7Up of Alaska, M&M Distributing and Admiral Beverage South will be adding Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes to its Ready-to-Drink portfolio in the States of Alaska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

"Lean Body Protein drinks continue to deliver ingredients and better-for-you products that our consumers are looking for. This product can be used for all occasions from On the Go Breakfast, On the Go lunch or Afternoon Snack and into the evenings. We are excited to build our partnership with Lean Body. Our Retail Accounts are excited to have this product for their consumers to enjoy. We look forward to growth and partnership in the years to come." Says Robyn Bryant, VP of Marketing at Admiral Beverage Corporation.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes were recently rated #1 protein shake by Forbes Health and contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar. The meal replacement shakes are available in eight delicious flavors. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

About Admiral Beverage Corporation

Admiral Beverage and affiliated companies have been providing first-class service to their customers for over 50 years. In 1945 Newell Sargent, formerly employed by George W. Clayton College for Boys, took a leap of faith into the soft drink business after a meeting with a Denver Pepsi-Cola bottler. What started as a single production line and sales center producing, bottling, and distributing Pepsi-Co and Nesbitt Orange for two counties in Wyoming developed into numerous facilities throughout the Rocky Mountain West. They eventually began distributing hundreds of brands and now have over 2,000 employees. Admiral Beverage has grown to become a successful beverage production and transportation company that branches across a ten-state territory.

Learn more at https://www.admiralbeverage.com/

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape and stay healthy for life.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America and are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com.

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/).

SOURCE LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.

Also from this source

LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES RATED #1 PROTEIN SHAKE BY FORBES HEALTH

LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES RATED #1 PROTEIN SHAKE BY FORBES HEALTH

Lean Body® protein shakes rated #1 by Forbes Health. Recently, the Forbes Health editorial team published their list of the top-rated protein shakes...
LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES AND ANHEUSER BUSCH JOIN FORCES, EXPANDING STATEWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH CAROLINA

LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES AND ANHEUSER BUSCH JOIN FORCES, EXPANDING STATEWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH CAROLINA

Lean Body and Anheuser Busch Network join forces, expanding statewide distribution of Lean Body protein shakes in North Carolina. Labrada Nutrition,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.