Labrador Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB |OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) ("LabGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Roger Moss, will be presenting at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern Time.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Presentation Details

DATE: Tuesday, October 20th

TIME: 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

The Kingsway project encompasses 77km 2 in the highly prospective Gander gold district of Newfoundland .

in the highly prospective Gander gold district of . Kingsway covers approximately 22 kilometres of strike length of crustal scale faults, including the Dog Bay Line and the Appleton Fault zone which is known to be closely associated with many of the gold occurrences on New Found Gold's Queensway project.

Project benefits from extensive prior exploration work demonstrating significant gold anomalies in all sample media.

The Company recently announced mobilization of a drill to the project. Drill holes will test coincident gold in soil and VLF-EM anomalies, a strategy that has historically led to the discovery of new occurrences in the area.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold's discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property). In early July 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a third license to add to the property package which now covers approximately 77 km 2 . Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

