Labrador Retriever Celebrates 30 Years In The Top Spot As French Bulldog Overtakes German Shepherd Dog For Number 2 Spot

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab lovers continue to make their voices heard! The American Kennel Club (AKC®) announced at a virtual press conference today at the AKC Museum of the Dog that the ever-popular Labrador Retriever is the nation's favorite dog for the 30th consecutive year.

While the loveable Lab holds firmly to the top spot, the French Bulldog has continued to skyrocket in popularity. The Frenchie landed at number two in 2020, knocking the German Shepherd Dog down to third. The German Shepherd Dog had been the second most popular dog breed since 2009.

"America's love for Labs is undeniable," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "They're such versatile, family-friendly dogs that it's no wonder they've been so popular for 30 years. The French Bulldog, however, seems poised to end the Lab's reign. The playful, adaptable Frenchie has become increasingly popular over the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down. As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

The Labrador Retriever was also the number one breed in Albany, NY, Milwaukee, WI, and Salt Lake City, UT.

Other movers and shakers in 2020 include the Dachshund, which pawed its way back into the top 10 at number 10 for the first time in seven years. Making great strides over the past decade are Dalmatians (#69 in 2010 and #51 in 2020), Samoyeds (#72 in 2010 and #56 in 2020), German Wirehaired Pointers (#74 in 2010 and #60 in 2020), Giant Schnauzers (#96 in 2010 and #67 in 2020), Anatolian Shepherd Dogs (#112 in 2010 and #85 in 2020), and Boykin Spaniels (#136 in 2010 and #87 in 2020).

See below for AKC's top 10 most popular breeds in 2020, along with the 2019 comparison:

